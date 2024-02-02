IIT Bombay launches its Annual Entrepreneurship Summit on 3rd and 4th Feb 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: Entrepreneurship is the blood of a nation's thriving economy and to fulfill the mission of creating job creators, by connecting today's leaders to tomorrow's innovators, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay is bringing to you their annual flagship conclave, E-Summit'24, the Nexus of Ingenuity, on the 3rd and 4th of February.

They have revealed an enriching lineup of events for founders & business enthusiasts which include:

* The Ten Minute Million, where startups can pitch to 16 investors for up to INR 2.4 million

* Seed Stars, where exceptional seed-stage startups meet extraordinary mentors.

* I Summit, where we provide a fast-track incubation process for startups.

* Networking Arena to chat with industry stalwarts.

* Startup Expo, the biggest showcase of ventures.

* Workshops on Neuromarketing, AI & ML and Digital Marketing.

With over 80+ speaker sessions from the biggest names in the industry including

- Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Ola Cabs & an IITB Alumni

- Rajat Sharma, Chairman & Editor in Chief of India TV.

- Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & MD Hiranandani Group

- Abhi & Niyu, Forbes 30 under 30 content creators

- Sanjeev Kapoor, Celebrity Chef and Entrepreneur

- Raghav Bahl, Founder of The Quint & Network 18

alongside many other prominent personalities who are yet to be revealed in the lead-up to the event.

And don't you think E-Summit is limited to just startup founders, if you are a student looking to test your business acumen you can participate in our competitions like the IPL Auction, Leader's Quest, Bid & Build, Corporate Duel, Fish Tank, Ace the Case to win prize money over Rs1 lakh!

Whether you are a finance enthusiast looking to test your skills in a Virtual Stock Market, or explore the world of diplomacy & international leadership in the Entre-MUN, we have something for anyone and everyone!

IIT Bombay's E-Summit 2024 is Presented By Westbridge Capital

Join the Nexus of Ingenuity on 3rd & 4th of February at the IIT Bombay Campus to witness the 2-Day extravaganza. Register now at ecell.in/esummit

