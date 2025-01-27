IIT Delhi Unveils Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management to Nurture Future Leaders

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: In today's rapidly evolving business environment, product managers play a pivotal role in driving innovation by integrating technology and strategy to meet market demands while fostering organisational growth. Recognising the growing demand for skilled professionals in this domain, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced admissions to the third batch of its Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management. The programme aims to equip learners with advanced tools and processes for managing both physical and digital products and building robust product management capabilities.

The global product management market, valued at USD 28.27 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 49.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Despite this growth, businesses face challenges due to a lack of standardised offerings and a shortage of skilled talent. Product managers are essential for organisations to adapt swiftly to market changes, leveraging their agility, cross-functional expertise, technological acumen and data-driven decision-making skills.

IIT Delhi's six-month online Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management is designed to bridge this talent gap. The programme offers an in-depth understanding of innovation processes, customer-centric approaches and strategic deployment, laying a strong foundation for success in product management roles. It is ideal for graduates aspiring to enter the field, entrepreneurs striving to innovate and professionals looking to pivot their careers.

Speaking on the programme's announcement Professor Biswajita Parida, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi said, "The Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management is meticulously designed to address the growing need for skilled professionals who can combine innovation, customer focus and operational excellence. By equipping professionals with cutting-edge tools, contemporary methodologies and industry insights, we aim to equip professionals to thrive in the product management landscape and drive transformational growth."

The curriculum includes 12 industry-relevant modules such as Product Strategy, Development, Design and Discovery, Engineering, Monetisation, Leadership, etc. Learners will also gain hands-on experience with tools such as Miro, Jira, Mixpanel, Asana, Figma and TestRail. The programme consists of 60 hours of LIVE interactive sessions, delivered in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, featuring lectures, tutorials and hands-on projects.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the "Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963" and was renamed as "Indian Institute of Technology Delhi". It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

