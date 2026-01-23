Illuminati MarTech LLC: Creating a Performance Marketing Powerhouse Across the Globe

VMPL

New York [US] / New Delhi [India], January 23: Illuminati MarTech LLC, a fast-growing international performance marketing firm, has announced the strengthening of its global footprint as part of its long-term strategy to help brands achieve measurable and sustainable digital growth. With a stable and established presence in the United States, and a rapidly scaling India operation, the company is expanding its collaborations with advertisers, publishers, and ad-tech partners to meet the rising global demand for ROI-driven marketing solutions.

This expansion comes at a time when brands globally are shifting away from visibility-led advertising to performance-based, accountable marketing models. Illuminati MarTech LLC is aligned with this shift by executing campaigns focused on conversions, retention, and long-term revenue impact, rather than vanity metrics.

Founded by Keyur Shah, Illuminati MarTech LLC originated from a deep interest in digital platforms, data analytics, and mobile ecosystems. What began as a founder-led initiative has today evolved into a multinational performance marketing organization helping brands identify the right audiences and convert them into high-value, loyal customers.

The company has developed strong capabilities across mobile user acquisition, programmatic and in-app advertising, OEM-based placements, affiliate marketing, DSP-led media buying, and data-driven optimization, positioning itself as a trusted performance partner for global brands.

Founder Emphasizes Accountability in Advertising

Commenting on the evolving expectations of advertisers, Founder Keyur Shah said:

"Digital advertising today is defined by outcomes. Brands expect measurable conversions, retention, and revenue impact. At Illuminati MarTech, we bring together data science, audience intelligence, and fraud-free ecosystems to ensure every marketing dollar delivers accountable value."

Strengthening Technology, Transparency, and Anti-Fraud Measures

To ensure transparency and high-quality traffic, Illuminati MarTech LLC collaborates with leading mobile measurement and analytics platforms including AppsFlyer, Adjust, Branch, and Singular. These partnerships enable precise attribution, advanced fraud detection, and real-time campaign optimization--critical elements of scalable performance marketing.

The company currently works with brands across Fintech, Gaming, Utilities, E-commerce, Lifestyle, and Entertainment, executing global performance campaigns focused on ROAS improvement, retention growth, cohort analysis, and lifetime value optimization.

U.S. Market Expansion and Upcoming Global Growth Plans

While the United States remains a stable and mature market for Illuminati MarTech LLC, the company is actively accelerating its presence in emerging high-growth markets including Brazil, Mexico, and India. These regions represent the next phase of scalable performance marketing opportunities, supported by growing digital adoption and mobile-first consumer behavior.

As part of this expansion strategy, Illuminati MarTech LLC is making focused investments in:

- Advanced data analytics and AI-led optimization models

- Connected TV (CTV) inventory to enable performance-led brand and app discovery

- AMS-powered retargeting strategies to improve attribution accuracy and drive higher ROI

- Fraud prevention and traffic quality technologies

- Programmatic advertising infrastructure

- Global affiliate and OEM partnerships

Reinforcing the company's long-term vision, Keyur Shah added:

"Our ambition is to build one of the most reliable performance marketing organizations globally--where innovation is backed by accountability. With a strong U.S. foundation and growing momentum in emerging markets, we are focused on helping brands scale faster, smarter, and more profitably."

About Illuminati MarTech LLC

Illuminati MarTech LLC is a performance marketing and digital advertising company with a stable presence in the United States and a rapidly growing operation in India. The company specializes in mobile user acquisition, programmatic advertising, in-app and OEM-based media, affiliate marketing, Connected TV (CTV), and analytics-driven campaign optimization. Serving brands across Fintech, Gaming, Utilities, E-commerce, Lifestyle, and Entertainment, Illuminati MarTech LLC delivers measurable growth through transparent, data-led, and ROI-focused marketing practices.

Founder - Keyur Shah

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/keyurshah710

Website - https://illuminatimartech.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)