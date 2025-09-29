Impetus Technologies Recognized Among the Best Companies for Women in India 2025 by Avtar and Seramount

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: Impetus Technologies has been named among the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2025 by Avtar & Seramount, reaffirming its commitment to building a workplace that champions diversity, equity, and inclusion. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Impetus has received this coveted recognition.

The BCWI 2025 study received over 365 applications and evaluated organizations on more than 300 parameters spanning workplace culture, gender inclusion, and advancement of women professionals.

Commenting on the recognition, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO, Impetus Technologies, said:

"At Impetus, we firmly believe that diversity fuels innovation and inclusion drives progress. Being recognized among the Best Companies for Women in India validates our consistent efforts to create an empowering workplace where women and diverse talent not only thrive but lead with impact. We remain committed to fostering a culture that is equitable, inclusive, and future-ready."

Congratulating the winners, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, noted:

"My heartiest congratulations to Impetus for bringing inclusion and belonging to life through intention and focused action! From an average women's representation of 25% in 2016, the best companies have collectively grown to 35.7% this year, with women in C-suite leadership now at an impressive 20%. As we honor these frontrunners, we are also inspired by the broader movement they are driving--one that empowers women, enables allies, and embraces diverse identities."

Adding perspective, Subha V. Barry, President, Seramount, said:

"What inspires me about the Most Inclusive Companies Index is the real change it sparks--helping organizations in India break down barriers, design thoughtful solutions, and open new opportunities for underrepresented talent. This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of leaders who are creating workplaces where women, LGBTQ+ employees, persons with disabilities, and talent across generations feel valued and can truly thrive."

With this recognition, Impetus strengthens its long-standing vision of creating a workplace where innovation thrives through inclusion and where diverse talent is empowered to achieve extraordinary outcomes.

