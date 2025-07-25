VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: IMS Noida and Medusa Fashion House Launch India's First Scalable Fashion Entrepreneurship Program -- SPARC to MUT.

Unison Education and Research Foundation (IMS Noida) and Medusa Fashion House by Sonal Jindal have officially entered a strategic partnership to co-launch SPARC to MUT, India's most accessible and outcome-driven fashion entrepreneurship program. Designed to bridge classroom learning with international fashion exposure, the initiative aims to nurture grassroots talent and transform them into global fashion entrepreneurs.

The collaboration brings together IMS Noida's academic infrastructure and pedagogical strength with Medusa's global fashion network and real-world industry insight. The five-stage program -- from SPARC Class to MUT Masterclass -- offers hands-on training, government-recognized artisan partnerships, and the opportunity to showcase on global runways including London Fashion Week.

"This collaboration is a dream aligned -- blending academic excellence with industry insight to empower grassroots talent and turn fashion dreams into global reality," said Sonal Jindal, Founder of Medusa Fashion House.

"Partnering with Medusa allows us to give our students real-world exposure and global platforms, shaping them into not just designers, but true fashion entrepreneurs," added Mr. Chirag Gupta, Vice President, IMS Noida.

The SPARC to MUT program also introduces the Tulip Access Clause, connecting students with sustainable fashion practices and certified karigars, and culminates in a Fashion Entrepreneurship Club that supports graduates with sourcing, mentorship, and international market access.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)