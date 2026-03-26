India Climate Samman 2026 Honours Climate Leaders and Changemakers

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 26: The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) proudly hosted the India Climate Samman 2026 as part of the 2nd Edition of India Climate Week, recognising outstanding contributions by individuals, institutions, and organisations driving climate action and sustainability across India.

The awards were presented by Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Hon'ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, who also addressed the gathering and underscored India's commitment to a sustainable and low-carbon future.

The awards celebrated excellence in climate leadership, policy innovation, industry transition, and community-driven impact--highlighting the collective effort required to advance India's low-carbon future.

Award Winners | India Climate Samman 2026

Lifetime Achievement in Climate Leadership

- Mr. Upendra Tripathy, Former Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, and Founding Director General of the International Solar Alliance

- Mr. Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Government of India

Climate Policy Champion

- Mr. Anil Jauhri, Chairman, Governing Council, Carbon Registry India

- Mr. Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India

Net-Zero Leadership

- Adani Group

Women in Climate Leadership

- Ms. Chandni Raina, Advisor, Climate Change Finance Unit, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance,

- Dr. Anita Gupta, Former Head, Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technologies (CEST)

Department of Science & Technology

Government of India

- Corporate Category - Dr Tarini Mehta, Founding Executive Partner, Tarini Mehta & Partners.

Climate Youth Icon

- Mr. Rohit Chaddha, Director, Greenways Bioenergy

Excellence in Designing Indian Carbon Market

- Bureau of Energy Efficiency-

Innovative Climate Action

- Indo-Tibetan Border Police

- Welspun Enterprises Limited

Biodiversity Preservation Excellence

- Loktak Lake Development Authority

Active State in India for Climate Action

- Government of NCT of Delhi

Community Climate Action

- PM-KUSUM Scheme

- PM Surya Ghar Yojana

- Brahma Kumaris

Circular Economy Leadership

- Meta Materials Circular Markets

Green Infrastructure Leadership

- Bangalore International Airport Limited

Climate Finance Excellence

- Rural Electrification Corporation Limited

Green Energy Transition Leadership

- Association of Power Producers

Climate Champion in Innovation and Technology

- Global Business Travel Association

CSR Investment in Sustainability

- Bank of Baroda

The India Climate Samman reflects CMAI's commitment to recognising leadership that is not only visionary but also action-oriented--driving tangible progress across sectors including energy, industry, infrastructure, finance, and community development.

By honouring these pioneers, CMAI aims to inspire wider participation, foster collaboration, and accelerate the adoption of scalable climate solutions across India.

As India advances toward its net-zero goals, initiatives like the India Climate Samman play a crucial role in spotlighting best practices and building momentum for a resilient, sustainable future.

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