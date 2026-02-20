India-France Economic Report 2026 Unveiled at the India-France CEOs Forum in New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 20: The India-France Economic Report 2026, the latest flagship assessment of bilateral trade and economic engagement, was unveiled on the sidelines of the India-France CEOs Forum in New Delhi, in the context of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

Prepared over the past year by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) in partnership with the Regional Economic Department (SER) of the French Embassy in India, with contributions from Team France, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Embassy of India in Paris, Invest India, and in close coordination with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the India-France Economic Report 2026 reaffirms the strong institutional alignment and strategic depth of the bilateral economic partnership.

The report was presented to Mr. Roland Lescure, Minister for Economy, Finance, Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Government of the French Republic, on the sidelines of the India-France CEOs forum by Mr. Jean Touboul, IFCCI's President and CEO of Pernod Ricard India.

The report features a Special Message each, by the French Minister, Mr. Roland Lescure and Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Government of India respectively, and provides a comprehensive analysis of bilateral trade and investment flows, sectoral cooperation, employment generation, and the regional footprint of businesses across both economies.

It also highlights that bilateral trade reached approximately EUR17 billion in 2024, more than doubling over the past decade. France remains among India's top ten foreign investors, with over EUR12.8 billion in FDI stock and more than 700 French companies operating in India, collectively supporting over 450,000 direct jobs.

Conversely, more than 150 Indian companies are established in France, contributing to employment generation and strengthening India's industrial and technological presence within the European market.

The report highlights the expanding sectoral engagement between the two countries, particularly in civil aviation and aerospace, renewable energy and green hydrogen, urban mobility and infrastructure, digital technologies and AI, automotive manufacturing, and advanced industrial systems.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, stated, "The India-France economic partnership has matured into a strategic and future-oriented relationship. Our cooperation today spans innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and industrial resilience. This report reflects the confidence of French enterprises in India's long-term growth trajectory and our shared ambition to shape global solutions together."

Mr. Jean Touboul, President, IFCCI, remarked, "The India-France Economic Report demonstrates the structural depth of the India-France economic and trade relationship. Beyond trade volumes, we are witnessing sustained industrial integration, expanding research collaboration, and growing two-way investments that firmly anchor this partnership for the future."

Ms. Payal S. Kanwar, Director General, IFCCI, added, "The India-France Economic Report 2026 captures not only economic metrics but the institutional strength and industrial complementarity of this partnership. The scale of employment supported, the geographic spread of French companies across Indian states, and the increasing Indian footprint in France reflect a forward-looking bilateral relationship."

Regional Footprint and Innovation Ecosystem

The report documents a strong French business presence across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi-NCR, and Gujarat, with growing engagement in emerging states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, reflecting deeper regional integration and alignment with state-level industrial policies. It also highlights India's position as a strategic R & D and innovation hub for French enterprises, hosting advanced engineering centres, digital hubs, and Global Capability Centres serving global markets.

Outlook

As India and France advance toward the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, the report concludes that the partnership is well-positioned for its next phase of growth, driven by sustainability, digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, and strategic industrial collaboration. The full report is available through IFCCI. Please write to contact@ifcci.org.in a copy of the report.

About IFCCI

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) is the official bilateral business chamber dedicated to promoting trade and investments between India and France. With a network of over 800 member companies, IFCCI facilitates strategic dialogue, sectoral cooperation, and institutional engagement across key industries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)