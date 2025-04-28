India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) 2025 to Return to Bengaluru for its 4th Edition on June 4-5, 2025

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC), India's leading international platform for innovation and technology collaboration, is set to host its 4th edition in Bengaluru on June 4-5, 2025. Building on the resounding success of previous editions, IGIC 2025 will once again bring together global thought leaders, technology pioneers, investors, corporates, and next-generation startups to drive dialogue and partnerships in the world's fastest-growing innovation economy.

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley, will serve as the ideal backdrop for IGIC 2025, reflecting the city's dynamic startup ecosystem, thriving tech talent, and growing importance in the global innovation landscape.

Organized by Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory in partnership with key ecosystem stakeholders, IGIC 2025 will focus on fostering cross-border innovation, exploring emerging technologies, and enabling collaboration between India and global innovation hubs.

Key highlights of IGIC 2025 will include high-level keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions featuring global and Indian business leaders, technology experts, investors, and policymakers. The event will also host focused sessions on cutting-edge areas such as deeptech, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, fintech, healthtech, future mobility, climate innovation, and strategies for scaling startups. In addition, IGIC 2025 will offer curated networking opportunities, startup showcases, and investor meetings, creating a dynamic platform for collaboration and partnership. The event will welcome delegations and participants from North America, Europe, Asia, and other emerging global innovation hubs, reinforcing its position as a truly international innovation forum.

"India Global Innovation Connect has become a must-attend platform for facilitating technology and business synergies among innovation ecosystems and global conversations on technology-driven growth and innovation opportunities in India," said Claude Smadja, Chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory. "IGIC 2025 will continue to build on this momentum, bringing together visionary leaders to collaborate, co-create, and shape the future of innovation."

Some of the notable speakers at the event include Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Adviser to the Prime Minister of India, VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, India, Anshuman Tripathi, Member, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), India, Nitin Seth, CEO - New Mobility, Reliance Industries Ltd, India, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri, India, Vic Bhagat, Senior Vice President and Global Advisor, Kyndryl USA, Karthik Padmanabhan, Managing Partner, Zinnov, USA, Farhad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall Group, India, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO, Garuda Aerospace, India and many other eminent speakers from around the world.

IGIC 2025 is backed by Strategic Partner - Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Sponsors - Axilor and Esri India, and Knowledge Partners - Covington & Burling USA and Swissnex, and Partner Organizations - The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Start2Group, and IVC Association (IVCA), among others.

This year's event is expected to attract 500 delegates, including founders, investors, corporate leaders, government representatives, and ecosystem enablers from across the world.

For more information and registration details, visit: https://indiaglobalinnovationconnect.com/

About IGIC

India Global Innovation Connect is the brainchild of Claude Smadja and Yael Smadja, CEO of Smadja & Associates USA. Claude is the founder of Smadja & Smadja, a global strategic advisory firm, and has been associated with the World Economic Forum for 15 years. As Executive Director and then as the Managing Director of the organization. The first edition of IGIC took place in Bengaluru in 2022, drawing 300 participants. This was followed by IGIC 2023 with over 350 attendees and IGIC 2024, which saw participation grow to 450.

