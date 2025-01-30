India Influencer Conclave Chapter 3 comes to Ahmedabad

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)/ Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 30: The year has just begun, and the biggest thing in the world of Influencer Marketing is set to make its mark in Ahmedabad. iCubesWire, one of the leading ad-tech powerhouses, which is behind some of the country's most viral campaigns, is rolling out the red carpet for the third edition of its India Influencer Conclave on 31st January 2025. After two consecutive chapters in Gurgaon, this Ahmedabad chapter isn't just another event; it's going to be the epicenter of marketers, influencers and bigwigs dissecting what's next for an industry that changes faster than trends.

With a track record of 15+ years and campaigns for giants like Flipkart, Samsung, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, iCubesWire knows how to stay ahead in the game. What's more, the company has heavily invested in technology that enables meaningful marketing -- influenceZ, an AI-driven platform that's turning influencer marketing into a science. It involves real-time analytics, hyper-targeted campaigns, and a seamless pairing of brands with the right creators.

The first two conclaves set the bar high. Chapter 1 brought names like Chetan Bhagat, Mandira Bedi, and Technical Guruji to the stage, while Dabur's Rajiv Dubey shared his marketing wisdom. Chapter 2 was even bigger. Rannvijay Singha turned up the energy, MakeMyTrip's Raj Rishi Singh shared opportunities in the travel industry, and brands like TVSMotors and Colgate revealed how they ride the influencer wave.

Ahmedabad's edition is stacking up to be a who's who of marketing mavens and content kings. Confirmed heavyweights include Sanjay Singal, Chief Executive Officer, Wagh Bakri; Hemal Vadera, Chief Marketing Officer, Varmora; and Shitiz Dogra, Associate Director of Digital Marketing, IndiGo. They'll join 300+ marketers, creators, and agency pros for a day jam-packed with keynotes, debates, and networking.

Commenting on the Chapter 3, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, "When we started the conclave, we wanted a space where creativity and innovation could collide. With influenceZ, we're giving brands and creators the tools to tell stories that stick. Ahmedabad's Chapter 3 is an event where the future of Influencer Marketing gets built, one collaboration at a time."

