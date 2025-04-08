India ITME Awards 2025: Your Chance to Shine - Apply Today!

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: India ITME Society - A colossal pillar in establishing the Indian Textile and Textile Engineering industry into the international market and bringing in technological excellence from across the globe to the Indian and Asian markets is thrilled to announce the opening of the 3rd edition of India ITME Awards.

Driving excellence and forming a cornerstone for innovation is the crux that drives this edition of the India ITME Awards. This year's awards aim to motivate the industry to gear up and develop India to be a technology powerhouse by 2047. This edition will include 4 core categories for the textile engineering and technology industry, 2 categories for students and researchers, 2 categories honoring women, and an honorary special category to recognize the extraordinary contribution to the textile engineering and technology industry.

This 3rd edition of India ITME awards looks to recognize and felicitate awards in the following categories:

Textile Engineering & Technology Category

1. Cutting Edge Textile Engineering Technology

2. Textile Engineering & Technology Champion (Ginning Technology | Spinning Technology | Weaving Technology | Processing & Finishing Technology | Garmenting Technology | Accessories)

3. Sustainability Centric Organization

4. Best CSR Initiative

Students & Researchers Category

5. India The Textile Technology Power House - International & Domestic (Best Realistic Paper Presentation)

6. Best Eco-Design

7. Honoring Women

7.1 Non-urban Region - Leadership (Textile Industry or Textile Engineering & Technology)

7.2 Textile Engineering & Technology Champion (Individual Female Leadership)

8. Recognition for Extra Ordinary Contribution to the Industry

Applications are open through our website, https://awards.india-itme.com/. The website also contains details on each award category, eligibility criteria, and general instructions. The last date for submission is 31st July 2025.

* To apply click https://awards.india-itme.com/#/signUp

* To view the video, click: https://youtu.be/WWBKrtKRCWk

The winners for this edition will be felicitated with a cash award, trophy & certificate in the format best suitable to the category. Winning the India ITME Awards will be an accelerator for the growth of engineering firms. India ITME Society's wide network will enhance the company's reputation amongst its fellow industrialists and among the most prestigious customer industries of the sector. These awards transcend national boundaries to motivate innovations, celebrate the growth of the industry, and appreciate the excellence that drives the industry to achieve new horizons.

India ITME Society always thrives to be the epitome of excellence and drive research towards an era of technological evolution in India. This award is society's way of creating an atmosphere for motivation and inspiration that brings the best in textile engineering and technology.

For more details, please reach out:

India ITME Society at +91 022 49724603 / +91 85919 51770

