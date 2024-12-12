India's 2025 Hiring Trends Reflect Resilience and Growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 12: Taggd, in collaboration with CII, Masters' Union, and PeopleStrong Academy, has unveiled the India Decoding Jobs Report 2025. The report highlights key employment trends and actionable insights into hiring trends, emphasizing India's transformative growth and resilience amid global economic challenges.

Talking about the launch of the report, Devashish Sharma, CEO and founding member at Taggd said, "Despite external challenges, India's industries are thriving. The overall hiring intent for FY2025- 26 stands at an impressive 9.75%, driven by a mix of replacement hiring and capacity-building for new roles, contributing over 24% to workforce expansion."

India's transformative journey, marked by robust economic stability and strategic resilience, is setting a new benchmark for global economic leadership. As global economies confront challenges of deglobalization and uncertainties, India is paving the way forward with a growth trajectory poised to make it the third-largest economy by 2028.

Some of the highlights of the report include :

- Growth of GICs: India's Global In-House Centers (GICs) are expanding rapidly, with 1,600 centers employing 1.66 million professionals. By 2025, the sector is expected to grow by 36%, adding 800 new centers, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

- Regional Shifts: Emerging cities like Jaipur, Indore, and Coimbatore are becoming talent hubs, attracting fresh graduates and mid-level professionals. This shift is driven by cost savings and untapped talent pools, supported by industries like BFSI, manufacturing, and IT.

- Hiring Trends: Companies prioritize mid-level experience for faster impact and domain expertise. AI integration in hiring is significant, with 50% of firms using AI for skill assessments and 36% for resume screening, enhancing efficiency and diversity.

- Sustainability: India is creating green roles aligned with its net-zero carbon goals, balancing rapid growth with environmental commitments.

- Upskilling and STEM: STEM education and industry-specific training programs are equipping the workforce with skills in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity. Upskilling initiatives prepare middle management to drive global operations effectively.

Introducing the India Decoding Jobs Matrix

This year, Taggd has also introduced the India Decoding Jobs Matrix, offering a nuanced view of India's evolving job landscape. The matrix captures the intersection of aspirational value and growth potential across seven critical industries: Automobile, Pharmaceuticals, BFSI, Heavy Engineering & Manufacturing, IT/Tech, FMCG, and Core sectors.

This comprehensive analysis provides key insights for both employers and job seekers, empowering informed decision-making and strategic workforce planning.

As India stands at the brink of unparalleled economic and social progress, the hiring landscape reflects its aspirations for a transformative century. With a strategic blueprint and robust fundamentals, the nation is set to onboard talent that will drive innovation and sustainability, ensuring its position as a beacon of economic stability and growth.

Taggd, India's Digital Recruitment firm, is recharging talent acquisition for Indian and Multinational Enterprises with its industry-leading solutions. With a record of matching 55 K jobs with the right candidates across 14+ sectors annually, Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. It has partnered with prominent brands like Honeywell, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE, Hyundai, Wipro and many more to deliver its Talent Mandate successfully.

Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. It is the only RPO player from India to feature as a Star Performer in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Asia Pacific.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)