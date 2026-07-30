India's Best Design Awards Announces the Best Design Studios and Projects for 2026

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29: India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) has announced the winners of India's Best Design Studios 2026 and India's Best Design Projects 2026. Since 2015, India's Best Design Awards, presented by DesignIndia & IndiDesign, has recognised designers, studios and organisations whose work contributes to the development of India's design ecosystem. India's Best Design Studios recognises studios that have demonstrated a strong body of work, a clear design approach and the ability to create meaningful outcomes for businesses, brands and users.

"India's Best Design Awards recognises work that blends clarity of thought, relevance and strong execution. The studios and projects selected this year reflect the breadth of design practice in India and the increasingly important role that design plays across industries," said Sudhir Sharma, Founder IndiDesign and DesignIndia.

India's Best Design Studios 2026

Brand Design: ABND, Brand Catapult, Imagined Studio, Kerned Culture, Litmus Branding Private Limited, Network of Creative Thinkers, Studio EBBXFLO, Volume, Zero Gravity Communications.

Digital Design: Brucira, Pen on Paper Technologies, Think Design - A Havas Company. Graphic Design: Three Dot Designs, Undo Creative Consultants LLP.

Industrial Design: Analogy Design, BrahmWorks, GDD Industrial Design. Packaging Design: Pasay Invento, TruBlu Design Labs.

Spatial Design: Centrix, IDFX Design.

Young Design Studio: Rareform Studio (CSN INDIA).

Open Design Studio: Crossed Design, Culture Collective, Non Zero, PNKH (pkhN ) Designs, Vitamin-D Creative Studio Pvt. Ltd..

India's Best Design Projects recognises individual projects that demonstrate a thoughtful response to a clearly identified need or opportunity. The awarded projects are evaluated for their originality, relevance, execution and contribution to users, organisations and society.

India's Best Design Projects 2026

Aasha - The Hope - Spacematters; Akanistha Brand Identity Design - Volume; Alai Osai - Sound of Waves - Baaya Design; alloid.ai - The Design Trip; ALT EFF 2025 Branding - Network of Creative Thinkers; Aphonic Smart BLDC Fan - V-Guard Industries Limited; Big Basket - Brucira Online Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; BikeSA Rebrand - Dreamjar Studio; Blazeup - Lollypop Design Studio - A Terralogic Company; Broachcutter Dealer App Design - Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.; Bumpies - Brand & Packaging Development - Litmus Branding Private Limited; Decor Pro - Vitamin D Creative Studio Pvt. Ltd.; Design Hive 2026 -- Post-Hype AI - Apptware Solutions LLP; E-Vitara by Maruti Suzuki Design - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd; ECHO - App for Seafarers and Their Families - Lemon Yellow LLP; Ecoearth - Packaging Design - SA Graphic; EV ADDA BRANDING - Ideoholics Design Studio; EVO India - The Mag-Book - Project GTO Publishing and Therefore Design; First Brand and Sales Transformation for Mokxa. - August Design Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Flyovers & Potholes - INTACH Board Game - Love & Faith - Films & Design; Gallardo - The Premium Luggage - Escape Plan (Enchante Worldwide pvt.ltd.); Goodhairr Co. Professional Packaging - Volume; Grihum Housing Finance - Think Design, A Havas Company; Building Growgether, a baby care brand that redefines the parenting journey - ABND DESIGNS LLP; Hyundai Motor Company Pune Plant - Hyundai Motor India - Pune Plant; India's first Air Fryer - Elysian Design Labs; Isha Life Packaging Identity - StudioABD; Kai Early Years - Kai Early Years LLP; Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 - Undo Creative Consultants LLP; KAWACH - A Learning Program on Child Protection for India's Civil Servants - Kaboom Social Impact; Khufia Mafia - A card game by Cheatr Games - Tankr Design; 2026 Kia Seltos - Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt. Ltd.; Kinetic DX - Reimagining an Indian Icon for the Electric Age - Kinetic Watts And Volts Ltd.; LP Mark - Litmus Branding Private Limited; Luminous Shakti Charge - Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mandala - Mandala; Nature & Thought - A Supplements Brand Built to Measure and Track Health - Small Town Folk; Nutripod- Indoor Workspace Hydroponic Ecosystem - Gamlaa Bioscapes Pvt. Ltd.; NUUK BRISK - Air Fryer - NUUK; Pace Art Premium Modular Switches - V-Guard Industries Limited; PepsiCo Smart Beverage Dispenser - US Technology International Private Limited - UST Design Studio; Preethi Silverin - Versuni India Home Solutions Limited; Pregame Concept Store & Bar - Atelier Astil; QR-Based Vehicle Identification & Authentication - Tentackles Strategic Design Pvt. Ltd.; Ran Baas The Palace - Shades of India; Reffair AX50 - Redefining In-Car Air Purification - Reffair Innovations Private Limited; Renault Duster - Renault India; Rohan Harita - Rohan Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd.; Second Life Gifting Packaging System - Teja Trupti Nayudu; Shabari Naturals: Tribal Heritage Packaging System - Design Nonstop; SUZO Beverages - M & C Saatchi February; Swan Bollard - Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.; Tata Steel Aashiyana - Fractal Ink Design Studio Pvt. Ltd.; The All-New Hyundai VENUE Tech Up. Go Beyond - HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA ENGINEERING PVT. LTD.; Thrive - DQ Labs Private Limited; Thumb Candy Remotes that Emote - NUUK; Turn Mill - LR30MY L17 - LMW Limited; Ugaoo Flagship Store, Pune - Concept By Sowe; Unicurve Pressure Cooker - Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited; Vande Bharat First AC Four Berth Compartment - Kinet Railway Solutions; Varun Nidhika Flagship - Studio Borderless; Victoris by Maruti Suzuki Design - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd; Winston Airizona - Winston Electronics Private Limited; Winston Flexy - Winston Electronics Private Limited.

The winners will be honoured at The DesignIndia Show 2026, to be held on 29 August 2026 at The Westin, Pune.

About India's Best Design Awards

India's Best Design Awards has been recognising creative excellence and innovation in Indian design since 2015. Presented by IndiDesign, the awards celebrate designers, studios and organisations creating meaningful work across a wide range of design disciplines.

Event Details

Date: 29 August 2026

Venue: The Westin, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details please visit the links given below:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)