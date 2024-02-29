India's First Nature Conference on Nanomaterials in Biomedical Applications sets Groundbreaking Milestones

PNN

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 29: India's first Nature Conference on "Nanomaterials in vc "in collaboration with Nature Portfolio's leading journals - Nature Communications and Nature Nanotechnology was successfully concluded at Manipal on 27th February 2024. Hosted by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institute of Eminence declared by the Government of India, the conference convened the who's who from the world of nanomaterials from across the globe. The conference served as a platform for scientists, researchers, and industry leaders to showcase groundbreaking research, foster collaboration, and explore innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in areas of applications of nanomaterials such as theranostics, bio-imaging, drug delivery, vaccines, and immunotherapy.

Creating a dynamic environment for the exchange of ideas and initiation of collaborative projects, the conference shed light on the most pressing challenges and promising opportunities within the domain of nanomaterials and medicine. Over two days, the attendees were treated to an array of thought-provoking presentations, inspiring keynotes, and an engaging panel discussion.

Key highlights of the conference included:

1. Innovative Research Presentations: Renowned scientists and researchers presented their latest findings, pushing the boundaries of knowledge in areas such as drug delivery, nanovaccines/immunotherapy, theranostics, bio-imaging, and immunotherapy.

2. Inspiring Keynote Addresses: Esteemed keynote speakers, Robert Langer, MIT, USA, Jinjun Shi, Harvard University, US, Jennifer Dionne, Stanford University, USA, Twan Lammers, RWTH Aachen University, Germany, and Michael Strano, MIT, USA, delivered thought-provoking addresses, offering valuable insights into the future of nanomaterials in biomedical applications.

3. Interactive Panel Discussion: A global panel of women leaders in science deliberated upon the "Gender disparity in Science" and discussed current challenges and solutions to bridge the gap.

4. Poster Sessions and networking: The conference featured a vibrant poster session, where emerging researchers showcased their work, providing a platform for networking and knowledge exchange. Attendees also engaged in meaningful discussions, forming connections that will catalyze future collaborations and interdisciplinary research.

Lt. Gen. (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), expressed enthusiasm about the conference's success stating "This conference served as a melting pot of ideas, bringing together brilliant minds from diverse backgrounds. The passion for scientific inquiry displayed here will undoubtedly reverberate in future breakthroughs and advancements." He further said "MAHE is proud to host the first Nature Conference in India in the niche area of nanomaterials in biomedical applications. This has been a great opportunity for researchers not just in MAHE but across India and all over the world to listen to some of the top researchers in this field. This conference has brought to fore new experiences, thought processes, and has given us a platform to forge new networks and friendships for the benefit of humankind."

Dr Aishwarya Sundaram, Senior Editor, Nature Communications, added "I extend my sincere gratitude to MAHE for hosting us and co-organising this event with us. This Nature Conference has once again proven to be a cornerstone in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collaboration. We are delighted to see the level of enthusiasm and commitment from our global community of scientists. The diversity of ideas and the passion for discovery showcased here reaffirm the importance of collaborative efforts in pushing the frontiers of nanomaterials in biomedical applications."

Nature Portfolio

Nature Portfolio's high-quality products and services across the life, physical, chemical and applied sciences are dedicated to serving the scientific community.

Nature (founded in 1869) is the leading, international weekly journal of science. Nature Portfolio is also home to the Nature research and Nature Reviews journals, the leading open access multidisciplinary journal Nature Communications, and open access journals including Scientific Reports. Together, these journals publish some of the world's most significant scientific discoveries.

Online, nature.com provides over nine million unique visitors per month with Nature Portfolio content, including news and comment from Nature, and the leading scientific jobs board, Nature Careers. Nature Portfolio also offers a range of researcher services, including online and in-person training and expert language and editing services. For more information, please visit nature.com and follow @nresearchnews. Nature Portfolio is part of Springer Nature.

Springer Nature

For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature

Contact:

Nidhi Gulati

Communications Director, India

Springer Nature Group

Nidhi.gulati@springernature.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)