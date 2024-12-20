India STEM Foundation Empowers Future Tech Leaders with Gamified Cybersecurity Learning by CrowdStrike

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: India STEM Foundation (ISF) hosted a cybersecurity education program in partnership with CrowdStrike, a global leader in cybersecurity, on December 10. As part of its Anushikshan skill development initiative, ISF held the event at CrowdStrike's corporate office in Kharadi, Pune, where more than 80 students from the Air Force School, Viman Nagar, were introduced to the fundamentals of cybersecurity.

The interactive and hands-on experience marked the regional launch of CrowdStrike's Cyber Threat Defender Booster Pack, a cybersecurity education card game, and showcased the company's commitment to bridging the skills and opportunity gaps in cybersecurity.

Gamifying Cybersecurity Education

CrowdStrike developed the Cyber Threat Defender Booster Pack in collaboration with the Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security (CIAS). The unique card game teaches foundational cybersecurity concepts in an innovative, gamified format. CrowdStrike's booster pack includes 12 custom-designed cards that educate students on prominent threats such as SYN Flood, phishing attacks, ransomware, while also showcasing the industry leading protection delivered by the CrowdStrike® Falcon platform.

These cards help simulate real-world cyber defense scenarios, enabling students to grasp complex cybersecurity concepts in a fun, interactive way.

Volunteer Engagement and Interactive Gameplay

CrowdStrike volunteers worked closely with students, guiding them through gameplay and explaining cybersecurity strategies. The program is intended to spark early interest in cybersecurity among students and build foundational skills for the next generation of tech talent.

The gameplay involved teams of two competing in strategic matches, applying concepts like threat mitigation and defense tactics while learning about cyber risks such as social engineering and data corruption.

Key Highlights of the Event

The event featured a session from J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike, who spoke about the importance of meaningful volunteer engagement and the company's cybersecurity education outreach initiatives.

"As the demand for cybersecurity talent grows, we recognize the importance of reaching students at a formative stage in their education," said Herrera. "Through the Cyber Threat Defender program, we aim to inspire young minds to explore and pursue cybersecurity as a career."

Empowering Future Cybersecurity Leaders

The students expressed excitement and enthusiasm, describing the experience as both fun and educational. "Learning through a game made cybersecurity concepts easy to understand and exciting to explore," shared a participant from the Air Force School.

India STEM Foundation's Vision

As part of its Anushikshan program, ISF is dedicated to skill-building in fields like robotics, AI, data science, and cybersecurity.

"The collaboration with CrowdStrike underscores ISF's commitment to fostering future- ready talent in emerging fields like cybersecurity," said Swati Sood, head of CSR

Partnerships, ISF. "Through Anushikshan, we aim to empower students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital economy."

"Our objective at ISF is to make quality STEM education accessible to all," said Sudhanshu Sharma, founder and CEO, ISF. Initiatives like these not only simplify complex STEM concepts but also inspire students to pursue careers in critical fields like cybersecurity."

A Step Toward Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

This event marks a significant milestone in ISF and CrowdStrike's shared mission to prepare students for tomorrow's digital challenges. By engaging students early in their education, the program aims to build the foundation for future cybersecurity professionals.

Click Here to know more about India STEM Foundation's CSR education programs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)