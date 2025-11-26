India Women's Leadership Conference 2025 to Ignite India's Next Chapter of Women's Leadership

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 26: India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), is set to host the India Women's Leadership Conference 2025 (IWLC 2025) on 28th November 2025 at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Designed as a landmark gathering, the conference reimagines leadership not as a designation but as a purpose, bringing together women and allies from across the social impact ecosystem to inspire, empower and catalyse meaningful change.

IWLC 2025 will convene women leaders, change-makers, institutional practitioners, and emerging professionals to engage in candid, future-shaping conversations spanning identity, courage, well-being, allyship, confidence, and the often-unspoken barriers that influence a woman's journey in leadership. At a time when the social sector faces widening leadership and management gaps, the conference provides a vital platform to reflect, strategise and foster a collective commitment to building more inclusive, resilient and equitable leadership spaces across India.

A highlight of IWLC 2025 will be the launch of ILSS's research report, "Leadership and Management in the Social Sector", prepared by the Harish and Bina Shah Centre for Talent and Leadership at ILSS, which maps critical leadership gaps and systemic barriers while recommending strategies to strengthen organisational resilience and foster adaptive, values-driven leadership.

The programme will feature a keynote by Rekha Menon, curated panels, TED-style talks, masterclasses, leadership circles, gallery walks, and interactive networking spaces--all designed to build the next generation of purpose-driven women leaders. Participants can also engage in the Leadership Lounge for mentoring and reflective dialogue, as well as the Impact Spotlight, which showcases organisations advancing gender equity and community-led development across India.

IWLC 2025 welcomes women leaders, aspiring changemakers, institutional decision-makers, and allies who are committed to reshaping leadership narratives. The conference offers an opportunity to build authentic connections, uncover new perspectives, and strengthen the clarity and confidence needed to lead with purpose and long-term impact. By combining high-level dialogue with actionable insights from ILSS's research, IWLC 2025 marks a pivotal step towards reimagining inclusive, adaptive, and equity-grounded leadership.

About Us

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is a non-profit organisation that builds leadership capacity in India's social sector through programs, training, and community-building for both social sector leaders and professionals transitioning from other fields. It provides opportunities for leaders to develop skills, networks, and knowledge to create innovative, large-scale, and sustainable solutions to social challenges such as poverty, education, and health. ILSS focuses on strengthening leadership talent through programs in leadership and talent development, fundraising, and board and governance.

