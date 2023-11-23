Indian Audit and Accounts Department Celebrates Audit Week in Mumbai by 12 Offices of the CAG Audit Community

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IAAD) offices have commemorated the third Audit Diwas with a weeklong series of events between November 16-22, 2023. Audit Diwas was marked by various activities like a blood donation camp, essay competition, poster making and slogan writing, heritage walk, and others. The staff of the IAAD participated in various activities, whereas the students of some of the colleges under the Mumbai University participated in essay competition entailing the theme CAG's role in nation-building by ensuring accountability, transparency and good governance.

The concluding day of the Audit week was celebrated at the Regional Capacity Building and Knowledge Institute, BKC on 22 November 2023. The occasion was graced by all the HoDs, officers and about 600 staff of the IA & AD. The HoDs comprised Guljari Lal, C.M. Sane, Sandip Roy, Tanuja Mittal, K.P. Yadaw, Abdul Rauf, Aastha Luthra, and Shailesh Jakhotiya. The occasion was marked by lighting of the lamp by all the HoDs. This was followed by various cultural activities as well as deliberations on professional excellence of the audit community and their commitment to public service. Further, the winners of the various events were also felicitated.

The audit community made a solemn pledge to dedicate itself to the cause of accountability and good governance. While reaffirming the idea of auditors as facilitators of good governance, the audit community maintained that audit should not be viewed as a fault-finding agency. They have proved to be equal partners in implementation of various schemes and projects by pointing out deficiencies and suggesting recommendations for remedial action by the Governments. It is worth noting that the Ministry of Finance, for example, has made three amendments regarding three sections 10AA, 56(2) (vii b), and 142(2A) of the Income Tax Act accepting our recommendations regarding the performance review on Gems and Jewellery.

The President of India Inaugurated the 3rd Audit Diwas on 16th November 2023 at the office of the CAG of India, New Delhi. Audit Diwas 2023 is being celebrated to mark the history and heritage of the Supreme Audit Institution of India. This was followed by the 31st Accountants General Conference. The broad theme for the conference was 'Driving Change 2030: Empowering Actions to Shape Our Future'. Under this, the CAG audit community deliberated on two sub-themes: Familiarization with the Strategic Plan of SAI India for the period 2023-30, and Digital Growth in SAI India and Way Forward.

