Indian Gaming Leaders Join 200+ Global Executives in Moscow to Shape Industry's Next Chapter

New Delhi [India], November 27: Moscow International Game Week will bring together more than 200 gaming industry experts from over 20 countries, including India, China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Argentina, and the UAE, from November 28-30. The gathering will unite leading gaming and IT companies, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from Russia and abroad.

The event's roster includes Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Whistling Woods International - India's premier film, communication, and creative arts institute - who will address the convergence of gaming and cultural storytelling; Shantanu Basu, founder of Let's Game Now, a pioneering Indian gaming community platform; and Anand Jha from the Maharashtra Digital and Creative Content Industry Association (MIDCCA), representing India's rapidly growing creative technology sector.

They join Li Jie, Deputy Chairman of the Digital Entertainment Committee at the Internet Society of China; Maria Ilic, President of the Serbian Games Association; Hernan Lopez, President of Argentina's Game Developers Association (ADVA); Cipto Adiguno, CEO of Agate--one of Indonesia's largest game studios. Together, they will discuss global trends in localization, gaming ecosystem development, and export strategies.

Russian representatives feature Alexander Mikheev, heads of VK Play - one of the region's largest gaming platforms with tens of millions of users; Alexey Skrebtsov from Astrum Entertainment, publisher of multiplayer action games Warface and Point Blank; and Daniil Tuseev from 1C Game Studios, creator of the acclaimed IL-2 Sturmovik flight simulator series.

Four Core Tracks

The business program taking place at the Moscow Game Hub encompasses four key thematic tracks. The "Gaming Ecosystem" block focuses on developer support mechanisms and institutional development frameworks. A flagship session will examine regional gaming hubs and ecosystems, with participants analyzing infrastructure and institutional support mechanisms across different countries.

The "Industry Technologies" track explores emerging technological solutions and business models reshaping the market. A centerpiece session, "Game Genesis: From Concept to Product," brings together industry experts to dissect key development stages - from prototyping and unique gameplay discovery to marketing and monetization - sharing lessons on avoiding critical mistakes and transforming creative concepts into commercially viable products.

International expansion strategies receive dedicated attention. The "From Globalization to Localization" session convenes experts from China, Russia, and other markets to discuss cultural adaptation and regional market dynamics. A hands-on session, "Under the Hood of Game Engines," featuring developers of the Chinese COCOS Engine, will showcase technical solutions for development optimization.

The "Player Decides Everything" track examines consumption culture, communities, and new audience engagement formats. During the "Mechanics of Engagement: How Games Remain Relevant for Decades" session, experts will explore tools and mechanics, from in-game events to user-generated content and social platforms -- that sustain player interest over years.

Participants in the "Industry Trends" track will address global and local challenges defining gamedev's future. The 'Games as Soft Power: History and Culture' session featuring Chaitanya Chinchlikar from India's Whistling Woods International examines how games shape and promote a country's cultural image, exploring how developers can offer users new knowledge and foster personal connections with cultural heritage across diverse Asian markets.

