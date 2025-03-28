Indian Institute of Creative Skills Hosts the Creative Artists Summit, Feat. Terence Lewis, Hanif Shaikh

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), an institution affiliated with NSDC Academy operated by Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC, funded by NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) hosts the Delhi Creative Artists Summit continuing it's mission to unite industry leaders and aspiring artists for collaborative growth and innovation following the success of the recent Delhi Creators Summit, which brought together on one platform highly influential personalities from worlds of Films, Television, Music, and the Media.

The Delhi Creative Artists Summit is to be held from 28th-29th March 2025, will be featuring two distinguished industry pioneers, Dr. Terence Lewis, an internationally acclaimed choreographer and dance educator, and Governing Council member of the Media and Entertainment Skills hosting an interactive session on the 28th of March and Hanif Shaikh, a renowned music director, composer and lyricist hosting an interactive session on the 29th of March. Additionally, Mr. Dimpy Mishra, Head of Department, School of Performing Arts and Media Management, Indian Institution of Creative Skills, will also be hosting an acting workshop on 29th March 2025. These sessions will provide invaluable insights into the evolving entertainment landscape, offering attendees a rare opportunity to engage with leaders who have redefined the creative industry.

The summit opened its doors to all interested attendees and is also expecting to see top digital creators and actors of the country walk the red carpet and participate in the summit activities. In addition to the interactive sessions, the summit will offer networking opportunities, workshops, and panel discussions designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the creative industry.

"At the Indian Institute of Creative Skills, we believe in nurturing creativity and providing our students with direct access to industry pioneers," said Dr.Mohit Soni, CEO, Media and Entertainment Skills Council. "The Delhi Creative Artists Summit is a testament to our mission of bridging the gap between aspiring artists and established professionals, fostering an environment where knowledge and experience are shared freely. The soon-to-be-launched Indian Institute of Creative Skills is open for all to walk in and experience the state-of-the-art facilities. Registrations are open for all who want to turn their skills into success."

About Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS)

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) is a premier institution dedicated to shaping the next generation of creators, leaders, and entrepreneurs in media, entertainment, and creative industries. With cutting-edge infrastructure, world-class industry mentors, and industry-aligned programs, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) ensures that every student is equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed in today's dynamic world by nurturing talent and setting new benchmarks in professional training for the media and entertainment industry.(SGP)

