Indian Web Hosting Company Onlive Server Launches Cloud Servers Across 30+ Global Locations

New Delhi [India], May 29: Onlive Server, a leading Indian web hosting, VPS, Dedicated and cloud solutions provider, today announced a landmark expansion of its cloud portfolio with the launch of its next-generation Cloud VPS Server Hosting platform, now available across more than 30 strategic global locations. With so many providers out there, Onlive Server really stands out by delivering VPS solutions that are easy to customize, dependable, and available in many locations around the world--giving businesses the flexibility and performance they need no matter where they operate.

Technological Advancements of Onlive Server's Global Cloud Platform:

Onlive Server's newly launched cloud servers are built upon a foundation of state-of-the-art technology, designed for optimal performance, reliability, and security:

1. Latest Generation Processors: The latest generation of processors in cloud servers, Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC, allow them to handle demanding AI/ML, big data and website traffic tasks.

2. Blazing-Fast NVMe SSD Storage: NVMe SSDs are included in all cloud servers which means they access data much faster and perform applications more efficiently than standard SSDs.

3. High-Speed Network Infrastructure: A global network backbone with strong multi-gigabit links (1 Gbps to 10 Gbps uplinks) helps keep latency low and speeds up data sharing between areas and with end-users.

4. Instant Scalability and Flexibility: Thanks to an intuitive control panel or API, customers can easily change their CPU, RAM and storage resources whenever they need to, only paying for what they use and handling changes in their business.

5. Enhanced Security Protocols: With multi-level security, including DDoS protection, dedicated IPs, advanced firewalls and round-the-clock monitoring, important data and applications are defended against new cyber threats.

6. Expansive Global Data Center Footprint: Onlive Server's new cloud platform is now accessible across the following strategic global locations, allowing clients to deploy resources closer to their end-users for optimal performance and to comply with regional data residency requirements:

* Americas: the cities are Montreal in (Canada), Sao Paulo in (Brazil) and Missouri in the (USA)

* Europe: In Europe, Amsterdam (Netherlands), Auckland (New Zealand - often part of APAC but linked to Western networks), Bucuresti (Romania), Gravelines (France), Helsinki (Finland), Kassel (Germany), Kyiv City (Ukraine), London (UK), Madrid (Spain), Milan (Italy), Moscow (Russia), Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden), Thessaloniki (Greece) and Zurich (Switzerland) are included.

* Asia-Pacific & Middle East: For the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, Bangkok (Thailand), Cyberjaya (Malaysia), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), Hong Kong, Istanbul (Turkey), Johannesburg (South Africa - regionally Africa), Noida (India), Seoul (South Korea), Singapore, Sydney (Australia), Tel Aviv (Israel) and Tokyo (Japan) are the locations.

7. Choice of Operating Systems: There is a wide range of Linux distributions (such as CentOS, Ubuntu and Debian) and Windows Server versions, plus one-click installers for popular applications and development tools.

8. Comprehensive Control Panel: A user-friendly control panel on the web allows you to fully manage your cloud servers such as setting them up, configuring them, watching their status, backing them up and handling payments.

9. Developer-Friendly APIs: Automation of infrastructure, use with CI/CD and custom development are all possible with strong APIs.

10. Managed Services Option: For businesses seeking to offload server management, Onlive Server offers comprehensive managed cloud services, including proactive monitoring, security hardening, patching, backups, and expert support.

Meeting the Needs of a Varied Group of Clients

The global growth of the cloud is designed to benefit a wide variety of users:

* Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs): SMEs can use cloud technology just like large companies, without having to buy a lot of hardware upfront, so they can compete, innovate and expand their business worldwide. When you pay as you go, it's easier to predict your costs and complete tasks efficiently.

* Large Enterprises: Large corporations can rely on a global presence to set up distributed applications, back up data and keep their operations running smoothly. The platform is designed for hybrid cloud use and provides the security and compliance features needed for enterprise tasks.

* Developers and Tech Startups: With a flexible and up-to-date environment, developers and tech startups can create, test and deploy their applications more quickly. Applications on the global infrastructure can serve customers worldwide from their very first day.

* E-commerce Businesses: For E-commerce Businesses, customers around the world depend on fast connections, the site being available during shopping peaks and strong security for payments. Onlive Server's cloud platform provides the performance and reliability e-commerce platforms demand.

* SaaS Companies: SaaS companies are able to place their applications near their users worldwide, so the performance and experience remain excellent which is key for keeping and attracting customers.

Onlive Server: A Summary of Available Services

Conversely, international companies looking to establish or expand their presence in the burgeoning Indian market can leverage Onlive Server's local Indian data centers alongside its extensive global network, ensuring seamless operations and compliance with local data protection laws.

Why the Right Global Locations and Low Latency Matter

The choice of locations for these 30+ data centers is very important for several good reasons:

* Less Latency: Bringing applications closer to users allows businesses to reduce the time data travels which improves website speed, application response and makes the experience better for everyone. For online gaming, financial trading and real-time collaboration, this is very important.

* Enhanced Reliability and Availability: Geographic distribution makes it possible to have strong disaster recovery and business continuity plans. Should a region go down, the workloads can be shifted to other sites, limiting the time without service and guaranteeing it continues.

* Data Sovereignty and Compliance: Where Data Can Be Stored and Processed: Many nations have set rules about where data should be stored and processed. Onlive Server's global network, with clearly defined locations, enables businesses to comply with these requirements by choosing data center locations within specific jurisdictions.

* Improved SEO and Local Market Reach: Quick websites and those hosted in the same area as the user are more likely to rank well in search engine results. Hosting your website close to your target audience can help your search results in those regions.

* Easy Growth Around the World: By using our extensive list of cloud resources, businesses can quickly provide their expanding customer base with a uniform experience as they enter new areas.

Support for Customers

Onlive Server has built its reputation on providing exceptional 24/7/365 customer support. The same dedication is seen in its new cloud server services, as expert teams can be reached by phone, chat or email to help with setting up, solving problems and optimizing servers in all listed areas.

In addition, the company provides a wide range of knowledge and community forums.

"This launch isn't just about new services; it gives businesses in India and globally access to powerful cloud technology for growth," said Naveen Rajput, CEO at Onlive Server. The improvements we made give our customers the speed, dependability and reach essential for a successful business. Onlive Server is here to support them all the way."

Usual Ways Cloud VPS Hosting Is Used

Cloud VPS hosting can be used for many different applications:

* Operating more than one website at a time

* Managing stores such as Magento or WooCommerce

* Building and testing different software applications

* Working with MySQL or PostgreSQL databases

* Operating game servers such as Minecraft and CS:GO

* Offering email hosting and marketing services

No matter if you're working on your own or handling a lot of traffic, Cloud VPS can support you.

How to Set Up Your Cloud VPS with Onlive Server

Starting with Onlive Server is simple and hassle-free:

1. Pick a Plan - Check the various VPS hosting choices, paying attention to RAM, CPU, the operating system and the location of the server.

2. Register and Customize - Get an account and change the settings on your server as you see fit.

3. Pay for Your Order - Pick from several payment options to finish your order.

4. Server Activation - Your VPS will be set up and running in just a few minutes after activation.

5. Access Your Server - Use SSH for Linux or RDP for Windows to get started with setting up your server.

6. Install Apps - Add the applications you need such as web servers, content management systems, databases and so on.

About Onlive Server:

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Ghaziabad, India, Onlive Server Private Limited is a premier provider of web hosting and cloud computing solutions. Customers can choose from cloud servers, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, managed hosting, registering domains and RDP servers.

Onlive Server is dedicated to delivering affordable, high-performance, scalable, and secure infrastructure, backed by robust 24/7 customer support. We help businesses of all kinds in over 30 countries achieve their goals in the digital world.

