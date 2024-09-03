Indio Networks and Edgecore Wi-Fi Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance OpenWiFi Solutions

PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Indio Networks Pvt. Ltd., a leading Networking Solutions provider with nearly two decades of industry experience, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Edgecore Wi-Fi, Taiwan. This collaboration represents a major advancement in the OpenWiFi ecosystem, as both companies are strong advocates for open and disaggregated technologies such as OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching. This partnership promises to deliver cutting-edge Wi-Fi and switching products, by leveraging Edgecore's extensive hardware product line with Indio's software and cloud solutions. Indio Networks, with a proven track record of successful OpenWiFi deployments across various market verticals, continues to lead in the software and cloud market with its flagship Open Cloud controller -- Indio Cloud. This platform offers a comprehensive suite of Wi-Fi management functionalities, including provisioning, configuration and management of wireless access points, routers and ethernet switches. Additionally, it also provides robust applications for user management, authentication, billing, security, analytics and monetization. Both Indio and Edgecore share a vision for making OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching technology widely adopted across multiple sectors like multi-dwelling units (MDUs), public spaces, hospitality, healthcare, and small to medium-sized businesses.

Edgecore and Indio are early members of the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), a global community that has been promoting open, disaggregated and standard-based technology since 2019. Edgecore has been actively working on the development of OpenWiFi hardware platforms, while Indio has been instrumental in building next-generation edge and cloud platforms. This partnership brings together Edgecore's state-of-the art Wi-Fi hardware with Indio Networks' extensive software expertise in Wi-Fi, switching and cloud to deliver superior networking solutions to their customers. The collaboration will see Indio's Open Cloud Controller, Indio Cloud, supporting Edgecore's entire OpenWiFi-ready product line, which includes Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and OpenLAN Switching (OLS) switches.

What's even more exciting is the increasing acceptance from customers and partners. Earlier, the term 'Open' was met with skepticism regarding stability, performance and manageability. However, with advanced, automated testing tools and certification programs from TIP labs, products from Indio and Edgecore undergo thorough and extensive testing, validation and certification. These advancements have solidified OpenWiFi as a compelling alternative to mainstream product vendors. A testament to Indio's growing credibility is the recent transition by major companies from established, proprietary Wi-Fi solution providers to the OpenWiFi solutions, showcasing their commitment to open networking.

Rishi Ghare, Chief Executive Officer of Indio Networks, added, "We, at Indio Networks, are really thrilled to partner with Edgecore Wi-Fi in promoting OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching technology to our customers. The partnership will combine Edgecore Wi-Fi's strong hardware product line with Indio Networks' deep software expertise in Wi-Fi, switching and cloud, to deliver superior networking solutions to our customers. We look forward to working with Edgecore Wi-Fi to advance the spirit of open standards, disaggregation and vendor independence to our customers and partners in the years ahead."

"At Edgecore Wi-Fi, we share a strong alignment with Indio Networks in our belief in the transformative potential of OpenWiFi technology," remarked TengTai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. "We are committed to empowering users with the flexibility and autonomy that open-source architecture enables. This approach not only helps overcome network limitations but also drives greater operational efficiency and optimizes overall network ROI. Over the past few years, our solutions have played a pivotal role in advancing network infrastructure across diverse industries. Through this collaboration, we're excited to extend these benefits to a broader audience, delivering highly efficient network solutions to new regions."

This partnership is poised to drive the rapid adoption and advancement of OpenWiFi across a variety of industries.

About Indio Networks

Indio Networks designs, develops and sells high performance networking, wireless and telecommunication products to service providers, network operators and government agencies. Indio's products are deployed in over 45 countries and serve tens of millions of users each month. Indio Networks offers a complete range of Wi-Fi access points, network controllers, cloud software, IoT products and network switches to a wide range of industries. For more information, visit https://www.indionetworks.com/.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation. Edgecore delivers network solutions through channel partners worldwide that keep information moving and connections strong for SMB, enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/

