Indo US Bio-Tech Limited to invest Rs.71.51 crore in Agricultural Innovation and Research and Development by 2030-31

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 18: Ahmedabad-based Indo US Bio-Tech Limited (BSE: 541304 NSE: INDOUS) is a leading company engaged in developing high-quality seeds through research and development. The company has released its investment roadmap up to 2030-31. It will invest Rs. 71.51 crore in agricultural innovation and research & development by 2030-31. A brief outline of the company's roadmap is given below.

Establishment of Seed Processing Plant (2026-27):

In 2026-27, the company will invest more than Rs. 25 crore on 100 acres of land for R & D. For a controlled environment, it will establish a high-tech greenhouse on 1 acre of land with an investment of more than Rs. 5 crore. Similarly, the company will set up a net house on 3 acres of land with an investment of more than Rs. 75 lakh.

The company will also establish a 5000 square feet seed processing plant. More than Rs. 75 lakh will be invested in plant infrastructure. Rs. 1.25 crore will be invested in seed processing machinery.

- Focus on Seed Export (2026-27): During this period, the company will focus on seed exports. It will strategically expand into the US markets and undertake direct marketing expansion in Africa. The company will invest Rs. 5.70 crore to enter the US market, completing export licensing and documentation processes. An estimated annual growth of 12 percent is projected from this expansion. The revenue target for 2027-28 is Rs. 10.00 crore.

Additionally, the company will develop the African market with an investment of Rs. 5.60 crore, focusing on Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. An annual growth of 15 percent is projected from this region, with a revenue target of Rs. 8.00 crore by 2027-28.

Thus, the company will focus on exports with a total investment of Rs. 11.30 crore. Break-even is expected by 2027-28 with an estimated initial profit margin of 25 percent. By 2035-36, combined revenue is projected to reach Rs. 49.17 crore.

Key implementation timeline:

2025-26: Export licenses and partnerships with African countries.

2026-27: Pilot marketing and initial exports.

2027-28: Full-scale operations begin.

- Establishment of a new Groundnut Seed Plant in Joint Venture (2026-27): The company will establish a new groundnut seed plant through a joint venture with an investment of Rs. 15 crore. A joint venture with 50 percent participation will be formed for processing and packaging. In 2026-27, the total company investment will be Rs. 59.55 crore.

- Tomato R & D Project (2027-28): In the first year, the company will invest Rs. 50 lakh in laboratory setup and genetic screening. In the second year, more than Rs. 75 lakh will be invested in breeding and field trials, along with resistance testing. In the third year, Rs. 1 crore will be invested in molecular studies and trials. Gene testing and advanced trials will be conducted. In the fourth year, Rs. 1.25 crore will be invested in large-scale trials and farmer feedback collection. In the fifth year, Rs. 1.50 crore will be invested in launching seeds in the market and providing farmer training.

This is a five-year project to develop disease-resistant tomato varieties with a total budget of more than Rs. 5 crore. The company expects to develop 2-3 resistant varieties and reduce yield loss by 25-40 percent.

- Bottle Gourd and Chilli R & D Project (2028-29): In the first year of the bottle gourd R & D project, more than Rs. 22 lakh will be invested in lab setup, screening and germination collection. In the second year, more than Rs. 28 lakh will be invested in hybridization, cross-breeding, field trials and disease testing. In the third year, more than Rs. 35 lakh will be invested in advanced trials including multi-location and pre-commercial trials. In the fourth year, sales of bottle gourd seeds will begin, with more than Rs. 40 lakh invested in full-scale production, marketing and farmer training. Total investment in the bottle gourd R & D project is estimated at more than Rs. 1.25 crore.

Under the chilli R & D project, in the first year the company will invest more than Rs. 35 lakh in collection and screening, germplasm collection, laboratory screening and marker identification. In the second year, Rs. 50 lakh will be invested in cross-breeding, marker validation and multi-location trials. In the third year, more than Rs. 60 lakh will be invested in advanced testing, germplasm improvement and pre-commercial seed launch. In the fourth year, full-scale seed production will begin with Rs. 70 lakh invested in marketing. Total investment in the comprehensive four-year chilli R & D project is estimated at Rs. 2.15 crore.

- Increase in Processing Plant Capacity (2029-30): During this period, the company will purchase state-of-the-art machinery for increased production capacity, install advanced sorting machines for maximum efficiency and expand facility space.

Through this implementation approach, the company will achieve comprehensive facility modernization. Each phase builds upon the previous one, ultimately resulting in a fully optimized processing plant. Total investment for 2028-29 is estimated at Rs. 5 crore.

8 Brinjal R & D Project (2029-30): Under the brinjal research and development project, in the first year the company will invest Rs. 50 lakh in germplasm collection, disease screening and laboratory setup for molecular breeding. In the second year, more than Rs. 65 lakh will be invested in molecular marker-assisted breeding and bacterial wilt resistance testing. In the third year, more than Rs. 60 lakh will be invested in advanced multi-location trials and Phomopsis blight resistance validation. In the fourth year, brinjal seeds will be commercialized with more than Rs. 70 lakh invested in full-scale production and farmer training programs.

The project focuses on developing high-yield hybrid varieties resistant to bacterial wilt, Phomopsis blight and fruit and shoot borer. A 50-60 percent improvement in yield is expected for farmers.

Total investment in the four-year development cycle is estimated at more than Rs. 2.65 crore. Revenue of more than Rs. 31.25 crore is targeted by the sixth year of the project.

- Tomato Seed R & D Project (2030-31): Under the two-year structured initiative, the company will work on five key stages including planning, laboratory analysis, product development, testing and commercialization. Total investment in infrastructure, human resources, materials, testing and marketing is estimated at Rs 2.69 crore. The project aims to transform tomato seeds into innovative health and agricultural solutions through nutrient extraction and sustainable methods.

In conclusion, the company will invest Rs. 71.51 crore in various agricultural innovation and research & development projects by 2030-31. This is expected to drive revenue growth, profitability and market expansion. The company management anticipates strong performance supported by improved operational efficiency and strategic growth in both domestic and international markets, with profit margins steadily increasing and potentially reaching up to 70 percent.

Note: Timelines of all projects may change or be adjusted based on seasonal weather patterns and agricultural conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)