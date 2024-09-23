inDrive launches Driving Naari Programme in Chandigarh and Kolkata

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 23: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform announces the launch of the Driving Naari program in Chandigarh and Kolkata to empower women by providing them equal opportunities in the field of driving as a career. The programme will empower underprivileged women to become professional drivers and give them access to remunerative 'livelihoods with dignity'. 30 women are a part of our Driving Naari campaign by inDrive, 15 from Chandigarh and 15 from Kolkata. Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive said "inDrive's Driving Naari program is changing lives. We're empowering women to become professional drivers. This initiative will encourage them to be independent and confident individuals and take charge of their lives. We are proving a GPS enables EV Scooty to all the candidates under our Driving Naari initiative in Chandigarh and Kolkata. We will replicate this campaign across different cities in India. It will tick several boxes, empowerment of women, getting more women into the labour force, providing a safe mobility option, especially for women, contributing to a cleaner environment and breaking gender stereotypes about what work a woman can or cannot do."

Avik Karmakar, GTM Manager, South Asia, inDrive said, "Driving Naari is an initiative by inDrive which works towards empowering women by pushing boundaries to discover their true potential behind the wheel. It's about driving change. By empowering women to take up driving as a career, inDrive is not only reshaping the ride hailing landscape but also paving the way for the future where gender equality reigns supreme on the road while also making sure their life is uplifted and they become capable of earning their own livelihood"

Pratip Mazumder, inDrive Country Manager, India said, "Women are excelling in their chosen fields and achieving remarkable feats. This includes driving, with more women than ever before choosing to drive their own vehicles or pursue a career in driving. Driving Naari by inDrive is a significant step toward gender-responsive two-wheeler fleet electrification in India. Our Society is becoming more progressive and accepting women in traditionally gender-specific roles, such as driving. This has helped to dispel outdated stereotypes and create a more supportive environment for women drivers.

Women's development in a country can signify progress and a step towards an inclusive and bright future. As more women take the wheel, they're not just navigating the roads; they're steering towards a brighter, more equal India."

Vikrant Massey, Actor and inDrive Brand Ambassador said, "Driving Naari campaign by inDrive is a testament to the company's dedication to challenge injustice and create positive change for all the communities. I am really happy being a part of this initiative and proud of my association with such a people driven organisation."

inDrive is driving change in communities by empowering people. With a mission to challenge injustice to make the world a fairer place for a billion people by 2030, Driving Naari by inDrive is an initiative to empower women in India. For this initiatives inDrive will be providing all the below mentioned facilities to all the Driving Naari candidate free of cost:

* Driving Training

* Driver Licence

* Annual Maintenance Charges for the vehicle

* Register as a driver with inDrive

* No Service Fee from inDrive so that the candidates can make more money

* EV Scooty

* Smartphones

* Special training on how to use inDrive to take rides and earn money

When it comes to taking up driving as a career however, women still face challenges. Safety concerns in particular discourage some women from entering the gig economy. To address this, inDrive will help the candidates for Safe Drive with inDrive by proving all the Driving Naari candidate with the below mentioned benefits:

- 24*7 Special Helpline Number

- GPS enabled EV Scooty

- Medical Insurance

- Advanced Self Defence Training

- Special road safety training by traffic police

- Safety device

- Medical kits

- Helmets for Rider & Pillion

This initiative by inDrive will help women achieve financial independence, flexibility, and respect in their work, thereby creating a safer and more inclusive city

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm.

inDrive operates in 779 cities in 46 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

