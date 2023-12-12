Indus Valley Partners earns its first coveted Great Place to Work Certification

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12: Indus Valley Partners (India) Pvt. Ltd. (IVP), a leading organization specializing in IT services and IT consulting, proudly announces the attainment of the esteemed Great Place to Work® Certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This accolade underscores IVP's unwavering commitment to nurturing an outstanding workplace culture, positioning it among the top companies to work for.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations that consistently deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous assessment process. A notable indicator of IVP's exceptional workplace culture is the IVP Trust Index(c), achieving an impressive score of 74. This composite score reflects the aggregate responses to the 59 survey statements, systematically categorized within the five dimensions of the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Model.

"We are elated at earning our first-ever Great Place to Work® certification. It bears testimony to our high-performance culture and exceptional talent that remains motivated to generate alpha for top hedge funds, private equity firms, and other asset managers," shares Gurvinder Singh, CEO, Indus Valley Partners.

He further added, "We place special emphasis on sustaining a values and purpose-driven culture with employee well-being at the heart of how we function. This recognition inspires us to continue our mission of driving FinanceForward™ as also our commitment of providing differentiated learning opportunities, wellness programs for different life-stages, fast-track growth and exposure for talent that is empowering global finance with their ideas, insights and potential."

Key Highlights of IVP's GPTW Trust Index(c) Scores:

* Credibility Of Management - 77%: Signifying high trust in the management's credibility and competence.

* Respect For People - 73%: Highlighting employees' sense of respect and value within the organization.

* Fairness At The Workplace - 74%: Demonstrating a fair and impartial work environment.

* Pride - 72%: Reflecting employees' pride in their work and teams.

* Camaraderie Between People - 75%: Indicating a strong sense of enjoyment and camaraderie among employees.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and deliberate dedication to the overall employee experience,"stated Sweta Mishra, MD, HR & Firm Compliance at Indus Valley Partners."By successfully earning this recognition, IVP stands out as one of the top companies to work for in global finance, providing a remarkable opportunity for talent to be ThinkingPartners™ for leading investing firms."

IVP's commitment extends beyond being employee-centric; it is truly employee-empowering. We offer a spectrum of benefits, from flexible work arrangements and growth opportunities, early-career exposure to comprehensive medical and social security, everyday workplace perks, wellness initiatives, rewards and recognition events; and the sheer joy of having fun at work while exploring diverse financial ecosystems, client models and solving the most critical and complex problems in finance and technology.

Indus Valley Partners is a global provider of front, middle, and back-office technology solutions, consulting, and 'digital-first' managed services to over 160 of the most prestigious fund managers on the buy side. Founded in 2000, IVP remains at the forefront of moving FinanceForward™ with approximately $4.2 trillion of global AUM managed using its technology and $1.6 trillion AUM reported through its regulatory reporting solution. IVP is headquartered in New York with additional offices located across 5-time zones.

Globally IVP has won the 'Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2022' for Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform and has been shortlisted in this year's FTF News Technology Innovation Awards 2023 for Best Middle to Back Office Integration Solution and Best Operational Risk Management Solution.

The Great Place to Work® Certification signifies a pivotal milestone in IVP's journey of cultivating a workplace that thrives on risk-taking, creativity and unleashing the potential of its people to continuously design industry-leading and award-winning fintech innovations.

