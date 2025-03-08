Industry Leaders Converge at DISHA 2025 to Explore Future Trends in Project Management

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter successfully organized DISHA 2025, which took place on 15 February 2025. The conference focused on the evolving landscape of project management. The conference brought together industry leaders, working professionals, and enthusiasts on one platform where they discussed innovative strategies and industry trends that redefined the Project Management profession.

Dr. Pramod Kumar's Visionary Address

The key highlight of DISHA 2025 was the speech delivered by Dr. Pramod Kumar, Founder & Director of Arience Strategies. Dr. Pramod Kumar discussed the future of project management, which is being reshaped by AI and automation, with over 50% of tasks expected to be automated. Dr. Pramod Kumar stated, "To stay ahead in the fast-changing landscape, organizations must shift their PMO (Project Management Office) focus from governance to driving innovation and value creation.". Further, he emphasized, " For project managers, continuous upskilling in AI and digital tools isn't just an advantage -- it's a necessity to remain relevant in this evolving landscape."

The conference explored key dimensions of project management through insightful sessions and panel discussions. A major focus was on technological integration, highlighting how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics are reshaping project planning and execution. The discussions also delved into the growing adoption of agile methodologies, emphasizing their role in enhancing project adaptability and responsiveness in dynamic environments. Additionally, the importance of leadership and team dynamics was underscored, stressing the need for strong leadership competencies and effective collaboration to drive project success. The event provided a comprehensive outlook on emerging trends and best practices in modern project management.

Notable Speakers

Besides Dr. Pramod Kumar, other notable speakers in DISHA 2025 were: Mr. Shailendra Abhyankar (CEO and Founder of FinSoftAi), Mr. Vishwas Mahajan (Founder of Whizible), Mr. Ganesan Karuppanaicker (CTO at BirlaSoft), Dr. Nikita Raut (Deputy General Manager at Bank of Baroda), Mr. Nitten Mahadik (Mindfulness Coach), Mr. Ramesh Palaniappan (Bosch), Mr. Partha Ghose (Kalyani Steel), Dr. Prashant Pansare (Rubiscape), Mr. Vivek Sonar (Mahindra & Mahindra), Mr. Sandeep Kumar (CEO and Founder of Kytes), Mr. Sachin Jain (Persistent) along with Mr. Jay Dholakia (President, PMI Pune-Deccan Chapter).

About DISHA 2025

DISHA 2025, the flagship annual conference of the PMI Pune Deccan India Chapter, is a premier platform for project management professionals to explore emerging trends, cutting-edge tools, and evolving methodologies. This year's event focuses on driving innovation and sustainability to create impactful transformations across industries. Attendees gained valuable insights, practical strategies, and industry best practices to strengthen their organizational capabilities in an ever-evolving business landscape.

About PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter

The PMI Pune-Deccan India Chapter fosters project management excellence through initiatives like DISHA 2025, empowering practitioners with knowledge sharing, professional growth, and community development.

For more information visit: https://pmipunechapter.com/disha-2025/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)