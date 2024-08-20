Infinium Developers announces the launch of Infinium Central16: Mediterranean-Inspired Luxury Villas in Coimbatore

SMPL Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 20: Coimbatore witnessed a touch of Mediterranean elegance as Infinium HYPERLINK "https://infiniumrealty.com/" Developers, a visionary in real estate, recently launched its newest project, Infinium Central16. This gated community villa in Coimbatore is located at the iconic location of the former Central Studios site, a legendary yesteryear destination of cinema and Tamil Nadu's first studio. The area is just two minutes from Trichy Road and easily accessible from all major schools, colleges, hospitals, and shopping destinations. Infinium Central16 features 16 spacious 4 BHK villas and offers a range of options for those seeking houses for sale in Coimbatore, including luxury villas and independent houses. Each villa includes three car parking spaces, a private landscaped deck opening from the dining/living area, and abundant natural ventilation and light. The villas are Vaastu compliant and efficiently designed, offering modern conveniences such as a private home theatre provision, a maid room with an attached toilet, and spacious master bedrooms with walk-in wardrobe spaces. Residents can enjoy an exclusive clubhouse with lifestyle amenities, including a party hall, indoor gym, and indoor games room. The community is secured with 24x7 surveillance, app-based entry/exit controls, and well-lit common areas and compound walls, ensuring a safe and modern living environment. It's also conveniently located close to everything in the city.

Spread across 1.42 acres of prime real estate, Infinium Central16 is more than just a villa project in Coimbatore; it's a sanctuary of space and serenity. Whether you're looking for an individual villa for sale in Coimbatore or an independent house for sale in Coimbatore, Infinium Central16 offers options to suit various preferences.

The Infinium Central16 community offers a wide array of amenities designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. It includes a party hall for social gatherings, an indoor gym for fitness enthusiasts, and an indoor games room for recreational activities. Outdoor spaces are thoughtfully designed, featuring a beautifully landscaped area with an aroma garden, a barbeque station, and well-defined driveways. The community is also equipped with rainwater harvesting systems and an underground sump with a water softening plant, promoting sustainable living. Security is a top priority, with 24x7 surveillance through CCTV, intercom facilities, and app-based entry/exit controls ensuring peace of mind. Additionally, every villa comes with solar water heaters, adding to the eco-friendly features of the development.

About Infinium Developers:

Infinium is a brand passionate about making a mark on the Coimbatore landscape. Infinium doesn't just build houses for sale in Coimbatore; Infinium crafts homes that transcend time, with a vision to enrich lifestyles by creating vibrant living spaces. As a new-age construction company, Infinium is dedicated to creating sustainable and vibrant spaces that span the spectrum of real estate - from cozy residential nooks to bustling commercial hubs, and cutting-edge IT parks.

Infinium's design philosophy lies in aspirational and sustainable living, vibrant spaces, and innovation. This is evident in their luxury villas in Coimbatore, which offer a perfect blend of classic Mediterranean charm and contemporary comfort. The team at Infinium comprises visionaries and experts who bring a wealth of knowledge to every aspect of their projects - from conceptualization and design to marketing, legal intricacies, and beyond.

Home seekers looking for villas or individual houses in Coimbatore can visit the Infinium Central16's website for further details - https://infiniumrealty.com/

