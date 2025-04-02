INRO Summit 2025: Expanding Horizons for Businesses Across Continents

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 2: The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India (UBCCR) unveils the INRO Business Summit 2025, a unique platform that promotes international trade, collaboration, and innovation between India, Romania, and worldwide markets.

Shiva Munjal, President of UBCCR, announced the summit, underlining its importance in bringing varied businesses together under one roof, "The INRO Summit 2025 is more than just an event; it is a movement to strengthen economic and business links across industries, including technology and infrastructure, healthcare, food, and manufacturing. This platform will enable firms of all sizes to enter new markets, develop beneficial alliances, and promote long-term success in a fast expanding global economy."

The summit will be exciting for CEOs, CTOs, directors, general managers, investors, exporters, and industrialists seeking new business prospects. It will include concentrated B2B networking sessions, expert-led panels, industry workshops, and an exhibition of cutting-edge goods and solutions from leading worldwide firms.

Key industries represented at INRO Summit 2025 include:

- Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare

- Retail & Consumer Goods: Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Store Chains

- Food & Agriculture: Dairy, Spices, Meat, Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Alcohol, Tea, Coffee

- Automobiles, Transport, Drones, Infrastructure, Energy Solutions

- Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Furniture, Lighting

- Heavy Machinery, Equipment, Construction Materials, Bio-Fertilizers

Kunal Katyal, Vice President of Indian Affairs at UBCCR, emphasised the summit's importance in propelling India's corporate expansion into Romania and beyond: "This summit gives an exceptional chance for Indian entrepreneurs to develop a significant presence in Romania and the European markets. It provides a platform for entrepreneurs, exporters, and industrial leaders to explore new collaborations, utilise breakthrough technology, and discover strategic partners who share a vision for global growth."

The INRO Summit 2025 is a must-attend event for companies looking to source new goods, grow their networks, and investigate cost-effective, scalable business solutions. The summit is poised to transform international business interaction with numerous partnership options, joint ventures, and global partnerships.

Registrations are open now! Entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, investors, and politicians are invited to attend this breakthrough event and help influence the future of cross-border business innovation.

