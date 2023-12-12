Inspiring India 2023 Booklet launches its second edition, mentions notable personalities

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: With the release of its second edition, Inspiring India features stories of some of India's most well-known leaders and celebrities. It aims to highlight the amazing tales of people who have overcome obstacles and accomplished outstanding success in their respective industries. The booklet aims to inspire readers and give them a sense of pride in being a part of a country full of vision and talent that echoes at a global level. The second edition of the booklet Inspiring India 2023 takes readers on an inspiring journey through the lives of remarkable people who overcame obstacles to pursue their dreams with determination. This edition motivates the reader to aspire to greatness by celebrating the human spirit of extraordinary stories.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

62 personalities from diverse fields and industries have been included in the booklet. It features Mukesh Ambani, the biggest business magnate in India right now. Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava has been featured as an Internationally Renowned Nadi and Vedic Celebrity Astrologer, who commands global admiration in 70+ countries for his precise & perfect predictions. With over 27 years of experience, his prediction success rate of 95-97% distinguishes him among the most successful astrologers. His mastery of Nadi Nakshatra Sutras, sets him apart.

The booklet also named the current Indian Cricket Team Captain- Rohit Sharma, who is regarded as one of the best openers of his generation. Ashok Dudhat, Founder & CEO of Tech Jobs Fair was mentioned in the booklet for his innovative ideas, and work in the field of Information technology. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, he is known for leading and motivating teams to create innovative and scalable solutions. The booklet would have definitely been incomplete without the gorgeous Deepika Padukone who has achieved wide acclaim for her beauty and talent. With a highly successful career in Bollywood, she can easily be named as the top actress in the industry presently. Reverend Father Savariraj has been acknowledged for his impact on the education of children driven by faith.

The Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar's contribution in representing India at a Global level has made headlines time and again. He has been recognized for playing a key role in negotiating various agreements for the country. With three decades of experience, Dr. (Prof) Dimple, founder of Eduvoyage International Academy and Super School, has been featured as an Educational Thought Leader, IB & Cambridge Expert, Holistic Home Schooling/Unschooling Specialist, a Certified Counsellor and a Spiritual Conscious Parenting Coach, who has been conferred as 'Ambassador for Education'.

Youngest Minister in PM Narendra Modi's second ministry in 2019, Smriti Irani's inspiring story from starting as a model to politics found its way into the booklet. The booklet also acknowledged Manoj Gupta, Founder of Consciouspreneur, whose ascent from a small-town boy to a senior corporate leader and a deep thinker is remarkably distinctive. Author of bestsellers 'The Consciouspreneur' and 'New York to NEW YOU,' he emphasizes blending leadership with spirituality and science. Along with him is Peyush Bansal, now widely known as one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India. As a founder of Lenskart, Peyush's story depicts how identifying the right problem is the key to a flourishing business.

The booklet has named business leaders working with the consciousness of sustainability in mind. One such leader is Dr. Rajesh Reddy S, CEO of SRAF Protein, who started his sustainable poultry farming journey in 2011. His agrarian innovations earned him various national awards and an honorary doctorate from the World Human Rights Protection Commission. He has also been recognized internationally by Forbes and Fortune India. Beside him is Shiv Khera, an Indian author, activist, and motivational speaker, best known for his book, You Can Win. He launched a movement against caste-based reservations in India.

Another environmentally conscious leader is Sandeep Chatterjee, a Supply Chain and Sustainability Leader with IBM Consulting. His key strengths lie in the areas of supply chain management, business process reengineering, emerging countries enablement, network optimization, sustainability, and ERP advisory across multiple industries and geographies. Adding to the authors in the list is Sudarshan Sabat, a renowned mind trainer, Founder, and CEO of Indian Trainers Academy who has inspired lakhs of people with his mind power techniques. He offers a wide range of programs, including life coaching and business and professional growth training. He has received over 50+ national and international awards and has authored 13 books and articles in world-class training magazines.

Manoj Bajpayee has been covered for his path-breaking filmography. With a career spanning decades, he is one of the most critically acclaimed icons of Indian cinema. Former Indian Army officer Major Gaurav Arya, founder of Chanakya Forum, pioneers insightful perspectives on critical geo-political issues. Later, he excelled in the corporate world across prestigious firms, culminating in various leadership roles, and becoming one of the prominent figures in the list. The booklet also honored athletes like Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who embodies dedication and excellence in Javelin Throw, inspiring the youth.

Beyond sports, Inspiring India 2023 recognizes Sarita Salwan, an author and Advocate of Positive Divorce. Rooted in Gurdaspur and raised in Norway, she merges Eastern traditions with Western values. She challenges divorce stigma through "The Good Divorce." Resilient single mother and travel/media professional, Sarita offers guidance in navigating separation. Amongst sportspeople is Rahul Dravid's story of cricketing finesse and humility which serve as a beacon of sportsmanship in India's cricketing legacy. From the culinary world, the booklet chose Chef Braj Lata, a culinary virtuoso, who infuses magic into every occasion with authentic global cuisines. From crafting original dishes to creating innovative fusions, she transcends culinary boundaries. Her journey to becoming Head Chef and co-founder of VIP's Catering inspires women beyond kitchen walls.

Inspiring India 2023 includes various visionaries from emerging fields of technology. One of them is Tarun Anand, Founder and chancellor of Universal AI University. He founded India's 1st AI University in 2023, after India's 1st Green B-School. With an MBA from SPJIMR, Mumbai, and executive education from US & Spain, he brought global management to India. He was also the youngest Chairman & MD of Thomson Reuters, South Asia. The booklet also mentioned Gaur Gopal Das, a monk, motivational speaker, and lifestyle coach. His story embodies intellect, compassion, and vision altogether. A leader of change in business, and social impact is Bikash Agarwal, a renowned TEDx speaker and the Chairperson of Shivohum Group, whose life journey has been narrated in the booklet to inspire generations. He is a leading land developer in India's North East and Eastern regions.

Entrepreneurship is the oxygen of an economy. Industrialists like Laxmi Mittal prove this fact further. His story can be found in the booklet to identify the economic prowess he has brought to the country. Similarly, another entrepreneur who decided to address a problem with his entrepreneurial spirit is Sagar Srivastava, CEO and founder of EduDAG. An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and Ph.D. holder from California State University, he is the New Delhi District Vice-President of the Indian National Congress. Along with being a TEDx speaker, he's recognized as one of India's top 10 influential personalities today. Byju Raveendran's innovative approach to education revolutionizes learning, making it accessible and engaging for millions.

Entrepreneurs transforming the country also include Mahesh Chand Sharma, a seasoned tech professional whose diverse career spans insurance, telecom, marketing, and IT sectors. Holding pivotal roles like Sales Head and Marketing Director, he honed expertise in finance, operations, and technology. His journey reflects a unique skill set and robust industry connections. However, the most unique story amongst all is of Balaji Subudhi, a visionary Chai-preneur, who revolutionized society through his multiple tea house foundations, advocating social change. As Director of Retro Chai, CoffeTea, Local Monkeys, and Oatey beverages, he champions innovation and ethical business, proving simplicity's profound impact, embodying transformative entrepreneurship and ethical leadership.

Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal's innovative vision has transformed how we dine and order food, revolutionizing the food-tech industry. Therefore, Inspiring India dives deep into his journey of success. Not just sportspersons, but entrepreneurs driving sports have also been recognized by the booklet. As the Founder and CEO of AllSportsFit, Co-Founder of 10infinite Drones, and EAH, Govind Balakrishna Raju has dedicated himself to mentoring and fostering growth in diverse domains like agriculture, defense, and civil sectors. He emphasizes product manufacturing and R & D, aligning with his vision for a positive global impact.

Adding to the dialogue of sports and athletics is Mary Kom with her story of boxing prowess and personal struggle. The booklet couldn't have left the name of Bomi Doctor, a seasoned professional with nearly four decades of extensive experience in Sales, Marketing, and People Development across diverse industries globally. Renowned for his expertise, he has consulted for esteemed organizations, addressing Attitudinal issues, Leadership, and Conflict Resolution. Amongst the most influential digital entrepreneurs is Umesh Yellaboina, the founder of Vibhaga Group. As a mentor for new entrepreneurs and Director of Digital Marketing for V Business Group, Umesh shapes a diverse ecosystem at Vibhaga, transcending commerce to champion inclusivity, spirituality, and global technological prominence.

The founder of YourStory, Shradha Sharma has been pivotal in showcasing and inspiring India's vibrant startup ecosystem. Inspiring India 2023 dives into her journey of developing the most unique inspirational platform of her time. An anesthetist by profession but a philanthropist by heart, Dr. Meenakshi Shyamapada Tripathi's story depicts how from the pinnacle of medical success to the top of her social efforts, she's a woman of conscience. She has dedicated herself to community service, and her illustrious four-decade medical career brought her immense accolades.

Speaking of strong women, we are reminded of Gauri Khan's creative brilliance, and multifaceted contributions to the design and entertainment industry, covered in depth by the booklet. A similar creative journey covered by the booklet is of Masumi Mewawalla, who is an actress turned fashion designer and is the founder of two distinct fashion brands, Pink Peacock Couture and Emblaze. She is also gearing up to enter the cosmetics and skincare space and expand her portfolio with innovatively accessible products. Straddling the world is explorer- Calton Pereira, Traveler, Founder & CEO of The Chronicle Factory. He sets new benchmarks in cultural exploration, with enriching global travel experiences and immersive itineraries. He also leads the charge in digital innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions in IT consultancy, multimedia production, and talent management.

As we speak of the world, the booklet takes us to the journey of Harnaaz Sandhu who became Miss Universe 2021, serving as an inspiration to women dreaming of the title. Not just individual but the booklet also covered the story of the unique Adhlakha Brothers, a dynamic duo where Dr. Vaibhav Adhlakha steers his success through strategic investments while Dr. Kshitij Adhlakha showcases a deep talent for developing solutions in digital security and IT. Together, they propel their collective journey to the forefront of the global entrepreneurial landscape.

The booklet also delves into the journey of Subhash Chandra Goenka, an Indian billionaire media baron who is the chairman of the Essel Group. Inspiring India 2023 also unveiled the story of Eishwar Maanay, the Dean of BNMIT. Committed to nurturing the holistic development of young minds, he spearheads a transformative approach to education. Emphasizing upskilling and cutting-edge teaching methods, he establishes groundbreaking partnerships with industry leaders, providing students with real-world exposure.

Apart from these, the booklet also covers the stories of Dilip Sanghvi, Founder of Sun Pharma, Critically acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda, Ajay Piramal- the Chairman of Piramal Group, Chairman of D-Mart- Radhakishan Damani, Yoga Guru- Baba Ramdev, renowned actress- Sushmita Sen, Former Cricketer/Captain- Mithali Raj, Veteran actor and actress- Anupam Kher and Hema Malini, The founder of OYO Rooms- Ritesh Agarwal, Katrina Kaif, Chairperson of HCL Technologies- Roshni Nadar, Co-founder of Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh, beloved cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and National Security Advisor of India- Ajit Doval.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)