Integrated Industries Ltd: Net Sales Soar 462 per cent, Profits Up 225 per cent; Stock Split Set for October 1, 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 25: Integrated Industries Ltd is excited to announce the launch of a new range of biscuits by its subsidiary, Nurture Well Foods Private Limited. This development marks a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its commitment to innovation and quality in the food industry. HIGHLIGHTS: Company has fixed Tuesday, 1st October 2024 as the "Record date" for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up. Integrated Ind Standalone June 2024 Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore, up 462% Y-o-Y. Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Integrated Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.48 crore in June 2024 up 462% from Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2023.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2024 up 225% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2024 up 47.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023.

The company has outperformed and generated 165.76% returns in a year.

Richlite "Bourbon," a spokesperson for Biscuits & Cookies at Nurture Well Foods, stated, "We are proud to expand our product range with this new biscuit line. This launch is a testament to our ongoing efforts to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We believe that these new biscuits will offer a delightful experience for our customers and strengthen our position in the market."

Nurture Well Foods has consistently positioned itself as a leader in developing high-quality, nutritious food products. The introduction of this new biscuit range is a strategic move aimed at diversifying the company's product lineup and enhancing its market presence. The company specializes in producing a wide array of food products known for their exceptional quality and nutritional value. Its mission remains focused on enhancing consumer well-being through diverse and innovative offerings.

M/S Nurture Well Foods Private Limited manufactures biscuits and cookies under the brand names Richlite, Funtreat, and Canberra at state-of-the-art production facilities located in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The Richlite brand has established a strong foothold in the market, with its biscuits and cookies readily available at major retail outlets across North India. The distribution network for Richlite is supported by a large number of super stockists and distributors who share the brand's ethos and act as ambassadors for Richlite.

With this new product launch, Integrated Industries Ltd and Nurture Well Foods are poised to capture the interest of consumers seeking high-quality, nutritious snacks, further solidifying their position in the competitive food industry.

Integrated Industries Ltd: Integrated Industries Ltd is a diversified company committed to innovation and excellence in various sectors, including food production. With a focus on quality and consumer well-being, Integrated Industries aims to enhance the lives of consumers through its diverse product offerings.

