International Ambassador Meet 2024 hosted at Embassy of Ethiopia in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 8: International Ambassador Meet 2024, held at the Embassy of Ethiopia in New Delhi, India, on February 23, 2024. The event was organised by The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) in association with Heylin Spark as the official PR Partner. The event brought together dignitaries, ambassadors, diplomats, industry experts, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss opportunities and foster international collaboration.

The event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and collaboration. Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, delivered a warm welcome address, highlighting WASME's vision of empowering MSMEs through access to credit, technology, and markets. His Excellency, the Ambassador of Ethiopia, delivered a keynote address, inviting Indian MSMEs to invest in Ethiopia and emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the two nations.

The event boasted several noteworthy highlights, showcasing its international appeal and diverse participation. With representatives from 27 countries, including 6 Ambassadors and diplomats representing 12 nations, the event served as a global platform for collaboration. Drawing over 120 attendees, the program featured engaging panel discussions, networking sessions, and one-on-one meetings, fostering meaningful dialogue and connections. Two pivotal panel discussions delved into Africa's economic renaissance and the potential business avenues for Indian MSMEs in the African market. The highlight of the event was the Felicitation Ceremony, where 15 outstanding leaders and companies were recognized for their significant contributions to economic growth and innovation. Additionally, the event nurtured innovation and entrepreneurship, with startups from SIIC IIT Kanpur.

The International Ambassador Meet 2024 provided ample networking opportunities for participants to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. It facilitated knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the recognition of excellence within the MSME and startup community. The event also strengthened international partnerships, laying the groundwork for future initiatives and projects aimed at driving economic growth and prosperity.

The list of powerful leaders felicitated by The Ambassador of Ethiopia included Dr. Rajesh Reddy S, the founder and CEO of SRAF Proteins, and a fervent entrepreneur who directs his passion toward sustainable farming and the economic development of rural areas. He has successfully integrated with over 100 farmers, collaborating to deliver 100% traceable farm-fresh poultry products to customers. Recognizing his substantial contributions to both social work and business, the World Human Rights Protection Commission honored him with an honorary doctorate. His impact has achieved international acclaim, with features in Forbes and Fortune India, and he has been distinguished as the Best Entrepreneur by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The event also recognized Vrinda Singh, the CEO and Founder of Paperwiff. Vrinda is a renowned entrepreneur, writer, blogger, social media influencer, and inner-directed, self-motivated individual with a focused and determined mindset. She was born and raised in Himachal Pradesh, she's an Integrated M-Tech post-graduate and a VLSI Gold Medalist. Vrinda is the author of two prime-selling books viz. "MURKY GIRL" and "5 MINUTES". Along with being a successfully acclaimed literary figure, she's a member of the advisory board of a reputed Govt. University, a TEDx Speaker, and a recipient of 40 under 40 by Times Group in 2021. Other leaders of impact who were felicitated included Gandra Srinivas Rao, the Chairman of Shreyas Group, Saubhagya Vardhan, the Managing Director of Oikoshreem Group of Companies, and Nisheet Kumar (Bablu Choudhary), a Social & Environmental Activist from Jhunjhunu.

The organization that gained acclaim at the event for being the trailblazer in Corporate Governance, Innovation, and Digital Transformation was "World Development Corporation (WDC). With divisions - I-Square, Digital Transformation, and Directors' Institute - World Council of Directors, WDC pioneers groundbreaking innovations, consults for digital transformation, and certifies/places top Independent Directors & NEDs. It was invited by the International Ambassadors' Summit 2024 for a strategic partnership in helping different geographies establish Corporate Governance & ESG Framework and transferring technology to these economies. With this, WDC has earmarked a $10Mn fund for the region of African development. This has been aligned with the vision and mission of WDC and UN sustainable development goals.

Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary of WASME, expressed gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders for their valuable contributions to the success of the event. He emphasized WASME's commitment to empowering MSMEs and fostering inclusive growth on a global scale.

