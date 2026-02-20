International Athletics Meet 2026 to Strengthen India's Global Sporting Infrastructure Ahead of Commonwealth Games 2030

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 20: Expoman Group has announced the launch of the International Athletics Meet (IAM) 2026 - Global Sports Leadership Conference on "The New Sports Ecosystem", to be convened on 20 May 2026 in New Delhi. The conference is positioned as a strategic national platform designed to reinforce India's long-term sports infrastructure, governance frameworks, athlete development systems, and global event readiness, in alignment with the country's preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and its aspiration to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

India's rising stature in global sport reflects the broader national development momentum under the vision of Vikasit Bharat, led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The successful confirmation of the Commonwealth Games 2030 - supported by the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Indian Olympic Association - demonstrates international confidence in India's institutional capacity, infrastructure standards, and governance preparedness. The leadership and forward-looking vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister in strengthening sports as a pillar of national development merit acknowledgement and respect.

The International Athletic Meet 2026 has been conceived as a comprehensive ecosystem platform focused on strengthening the structural foundations required for sustained global sporting leadership. The conference will address sustainable and environmentally responsible infrastructure, professional facility management systems, governance, and compliance frameworks, public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities, sports technology integration, employment generation across sports-linked industries, hospitality preparedness for international delegations, high-performance athlete pathways, and inclusive participation models.

India's sporting ambition today extends well beyond hosting tournaments. It encompasses green infrastructure aligned with global environmental benchmarks; operational excellence in stadium and venue management; integrated transport and mobility systems; sports tourism development; skilled workforce creation; sports medicine, rehabilitation and recovery ecosystems; analytics-driven performance monitoring; and expanded accessibility for para-athletes and persons with disabilities. IAM 2026 will convene policymakers, sporting bodies, investors, infrastructure developers, healthcare leaders, and industry stakeholders to align these interconnected priorities into a coherent and sustainable national roadmap.

The conference agenda reflects this integrated approach. Deliberations will focus on mega-event readiness, sustainability standards in infrastructure development, governance discipline in sports administration, PPP models for facility expansion, employment generation, hospitality integration, sports-tech innovation, medical and recovery systems, and inclusive frameworks that ensure accessibility and equal opportunity remain central to national planning.

The initiative is guided by a distinguished Advisory Board aligned with these objectives. Padma Shri Dr Niru Kumar strengthens the commitment to inclusive sports systems and para-sports ecosystem development through her recognised work in diversity, equity and inclusion and advocacy for persons with disabilities. Dr Prasoon M. Tripathi contributes expertise in governance architecture and talent frameworks to professionalise sports administration and management systems. Raman Krishnan supports leadership development and performance culture across coaching and athlete support ecosystems. Dr Vipin Sethi brings strategic insight into healthcare integration and long-term athlete sustainability. Talees Rizvi, CMD & Founder of Indian Conventions, serves as Knowledge Partner, ensuring structured alignment between policy direction, institutional capability, and investment ecosystems.

Gaurav Sharma, Founder, International Athletics Meet, https://iam2026.com stated:

"We express our profound respect for the leadership and vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in bringing the Commonwealth Games 2030 to India and advancing our Olympic aspiration for 2036. This achievement reflects global confidence in India's capabilities and places upon us a clear responsibility, to deliver infrastructure of international standard, management systems of excellence, environmentally sustainable facilities, inclusive opportunity for every aspiring athlete and governance framework that meet global expectations. The International Athletic Meet 2026 is our contribution towards strengthening that national preparedness and ensuring India stands as a benchmark destination for world sport."

Sapana Sharma, Founder & Director, Expoman India Private Limited https://expomangroup.com, said:

"India's sporting progress must be supported by disciplined planning, sustainable investment and coordinated execution. IAM 2026 seeks to bring together leaders committed to infrastructure excellence, employment generation, hospitality readiness, environmental responsibility, and inclusive growth."

Talees Rizvi, CMD & Founder, Indian Conventions https://indianconventions.in , added:

"Sustained global credibility in sport depends upon the alignment of infrastructure, governance, talent development, and stakeholder collaboration. IAM 2026 has been structured as a knowledge-led platform to support India's emergence as a professionally managed and globally respected sporting nation."

The International Athletic Meet 2026, Global Conference is an initiative of Expoman Group with Indian Conventions serving as Knowledge Partner.

Event Details

International Athletics Meet (IAM) 2026 - Global Conference

20 May 2026 | New Delhi

For participation, partnerships, and media enquiries:

Website: https://iam2026.com

Email: partner@iam2026.com

Contact: +91 9310634007, +91 9873909991, +91 8860227114

