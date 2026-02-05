International Fleet Review 2026 to Showcase India's Naval Diplomacy and Maritime Partnerships

PRNewswire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5: A strong global naval presence at Visakhapatnam will underscore India's role as a trusted maritime partner in the Indo-Pacific.

The International Fleet Review in February 2026 will position India's eastern seaboard as a focal point for naval diplomacy and multilateral maritime engagement.

The Indian Navy is set to host the International Fleet Review 2026 (IFR) at Visakhapatnam from 15 to 25 February, bringing together warships and delegations from partner navies within a structured framework of professional exchange, ceremonial engagement, and maritime cooperation.

The International Fleet Review is a time-honoured naval tradition that assembles ships and sailors from friendly foreign navies, serving as a platform for confidence-building, mutual respect, and operational familiarity.

For India, the IFR reflects both its naval heritage and its contemporary role as a responsible maritime nation committed to dialogue and partnership at sea.

The presence of foreign naval ships and senior leadership offers opportunities to strengthen interoperability, share best practices, and deepen professional understanding among navies operating across shared maritime spaces.

Visakhapatnam, a key maritime city on India's eastern seaboard, provides an ideal setting for the event. The harbour city has long been associated with India's naval growth in the Bay of Bengal and the wider Indo-Pacific, making it a fitting venue to showcase the Navy's professionalism and hospitality.

Beyond ceremonial exchanges, IFR 2026 will advance India's broader approach to maritime engagement -- anchored in cooperation, trust-building, and collective security.

About IFR

The International Fleet Review 2026 is among the world's foremost peacetime naval gatherings, offering navies an opportunity to engage, exchange professional practices, and build enduring partnerships. Through dialogue and interaction, the #IFR2026_India promotes cooperation, mutual trust, and safe and secure seas across the Indo-Pacific.

