International Women Board of Directors Launches Its Saudi Chapter in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 11: The International Women Board of Directors (IWBD) inaugurated its Saudi chapter with the Women's Leadership Connection Lunch held at The St. Regis in Riyadh on March 6th This milestone event aimed to bolster the leadership capabilities and networks of senior women in corporate positions across the Middle East.

Gathering over 75 board members, C-suite executives, and decision-makers from diverse sectors committed to advancing diversity and inclusion within corporate governance, the occasion served as a platform for networking and insightful discussions. Delegates engaged in meaningful exchanges, fostering connections to further enhance women's representation in Saudi Arabia's boardrooms.

Poonam Chawla, Co-founder & Managing Director of IWBD, remarked, "Bringing IWBD to Saudi Arabia is a significant achievement. Our objectives are ambitious yet achievable. We aspire to raise awareness of the positive impact of gender diversity on corporate boards, including enhancements in key performance indicators, profitability, and community growth. We collaborate with local and international entities to advocate for the appointment of more women as board directors, leveraging executive head-hunters and engaging with HR directors in the community. Vision 2030 has laid the groundwork, and we aim to build upon that success. We hope to replicate the achievements we've seen in the UAE over the past three years and evolve into a robust community of women supporting women."

HH Princess Lolowa Nawaf Alsaud, Chair of the Board, Mawaddah Association For Family Stability, expressed, "It is no longer a distant concept that Saudi women have ascended to leadership positions; the spotlight now illuminates these accomplishments. We need not compromise our Saudi identity, principles, or values to attain true success as women, a sentiment applicable to women worldwide. Saudi female ambassadors, engineers, astronauts, athletes, scientists, artists, teachers, and businesswomen have all emerged from Saudi schools, communities, and families. They continue to lead in their respective spheres with certainty, relying on their intelligence, knowledge, and skills, while exhibiting empathy, kindness, humility, compassion, and proudly embracing their individuality as Saudi women. As Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has stated, 'Our ambitions are sky high,' and we at MAFS say, 'Investing for the future.' Let us persist in shattering the glass ceiling and reaching for the sky for a brighter future."

Rawan Yaqub, Business Unit Director at Mindshare and Advisory Board Member of IWBD, emphasized, "Stronger boards embrace diverse cultures and genders; diverse minds yield exceptional outcomes! Witnessing Saudi women lead not only locally but also internationally and across sectors is truly inspiring."

The International Women Board of Directors plans to introduce numerous initiatives in Saudi Arabia to mentor, train, and establish a network for women leaders. For further information about our initiatives, please contact Poonam Chawla, Co-founder & Managing Director, IWBD, at poonam@womenboardofdirectors.com.

About International Women Board of Directors (IWBD): The International Women Board of Directors (IWBD) is a social enterprise dedicated to bridging the gender gap and promoting female representation at the C-level and on corporate boards. We facilitate the advocacy of gender equality and female leadership on a global scale. Through inclusive networking, skill exchange, and rigorous training, we empower women to excel as corporate leaders. We drive fairness, education, and professional growth across sectors.

Contact: Poonam Chawla Co-founder & Managing Director, IWBD poonam@womenboardofdirectors.com

