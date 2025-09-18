INTIN Announces JARVIS, by Staqu - an AI Complement to Convert Your Existing CCTVs into Sales Revenue

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 18: INTIN has announced a strategic partnership with Staqu Technologies to expand the reach and impact of JARVIS, an AI-powered video analytics and management platform. Until now, JARVIS has primarily been leveraged by large corporations and global brands for advanced video surveillance and analytics.

Through this collaboration, INTIN brings its strength as a business growth solutions platform--providing market insights, go-to-market strategies, and a wider consumer base to JARVIS. This means that businesses of all sizes can not only deploy their existing CCTV networks for security, safety, compliance, and loss prevention, but also translate real-time AI-driven insights into measurable business growth and profitability.

INTIN Co-founders Mr Ashok Venkatramani and Dr. Neeraj Sanan said, "INTIN has always delivered AI technologies with a single minded focus on business profits at B2B2C companies. Jarvis, a globally recognised AI-based CCTV analytics solution will help Indian businesses to not only track retail customers at scale, but also arrest pilferage in the short term."

"This partnership is about democratizing AI video analytics in India. INTIN's reach and market expertise will help us take JARVIS from boardrooms of large corporations to shopfloors, warehouses, and high-street stores," added Mr. Atul Rai, Co-Founder and CEO, Staqu Technologies.

How JARVIS Drives Revenue Growth & Prevents Losses through existing CCTV cameras

Increase Revenue Through Better Customer Experience

- Queue & Dwell-Time Analytics: Shorter wait times mean higher customer satisfaction, faster conversions, and repeat sales.

- Occupancy Heatmaps & Demographics: Optimize store layouts and staffing to boost sales per square foot.

- Customer Flow Insights: Align marketing and merchandising with actual shopper behavior to increase basket size.

Boost Operational Efficiency for Higher Profitability

- Smart Logistics Dashboards: Reduce idle time of vehicles, ensure faster turnaround, and save fuel costs.

- Shift & Workforce Productivity Analytics: Maximize output without adding manpower cost.

- Predictive Monitoring: Identify patterns that lead to loss (pilferage, process deviation) and prevent them proactively.

Prevent Financial Losses with AI-Powered Security

- Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): Stop vehicle misuse, theft, and unauthorized access that can cause direct losses.

- Smart CCTV Analytics: Detects intrusions, tailgating, and tampering before they escalate into costly incidents.

- Facial Recognition: Prevent identity fraud and strengthen access control to avoid revenue leakage

Protect Against Compliance & Safety Penalties

- Fire & Smoke Detection: Minimize downtime and costly damages through instant detection.

- PPE & Compliance Monitoring: Avoid fines, shutdowns, and reputational risks by ensuring workforce safety and hygiene compliance.

- Abandoned Object Alerts: Reduce risk of operational disruptions in retail, airports, and public venues.

How it works

- Plug-and-play on existing IP CCTVs with internet connection; deploy on cloud or edge AI video processing.

- Works with JARVIS's own video management system (VMS) or integrates with third-party VMS.

- Centralized monitoring and real-time CCTV alerts on web and mobile; role-based access, reporting, and ticketing.

Large corporations have already used JARVIS to:

- Cut OPEX by double digits with centralized visibility across hundreds of stores.

- Reduce theft & pilferage and automate bag/parcel counting in plants and warehouses.

- Increase sales and visitor retention by optimizing staffing, counters, and layouts.

(Illustrative results from deployments in retail, manufacturing, and travel F & B; detailed case studies available on request.)

Staqu has also been recognized with prestigious honors, including the FICCI Smart Policing Award, National Startup Award, IAMAI ML Award, NASSCOM AI Game Changer, and the IBM GEP Award--and is trusted by leading brands such as Raymond, Titan, Starbucks, and many more.

Availability

JARVIS AI video analytics is now available to Indian enterprises of all sizes through INTIN with solution design, deployment, and success support. For demonstrations and pilots, contact [troska@intin.co | +91-9911035268].

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)