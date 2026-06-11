ISB Discover Highlights Research on Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Governance

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11: Building on themes highlighted around World Environment Day, the Indian School of Business (ISB) continues to spotlight research on climate resilience, sustainable development, and environmental governance through its knowledge platform, ISB Discover.

As climate change, water scarcity, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation pose growing challenges globally, the research featured on ISB Discover highlights how effective environmental action requires integrating sustainability with livelihoods, financial inclusion, resource governance, and climate adaptation.

ISB Discover translates rigorous academic research into accessible and actionable insights for practitioners, policymakers, business leaders, and journalists, helping to bridge the gap between scholarship and real-world impact.

Key insights from ISB Discover's research include:

* Forest conservation must prioritise people, not just trees: Community-centred approaches can improve the effectiveness and long-term sustainability of conservation efforts.

* Financial inclusion can strengthen climate resilience: Expanding access to financial services can help vulnerable communities manage risk and recover more effectively from climate-related disruptions.

* Millets can support sustainable agriculture: Crop diversification can improve farm profitability while enhancing resource efficiency and resilience to climate-related risks.

* Himalayan farmers offer lessons in climate adaptation: Local knowledge and community-led innovation can play an important role in building resilience to environmental change.

* India's forest economy needs greater visibility: Better measurement of forest-based economic activity can support more informed policy, investment, and sustainability decisions.

* Women bear a disproportionate burden of climate change: More inclusive decision-making can strengthen the effectiveness of climate adaptation and resilience strategies.

* Groundwater governance requires urgent reform: Sustainable water management depends on stronger institutions, better incentives, and more effective coordination among stakeholders.

Professor Karthik Balakrishnan, Deputy Dean - Faculty and Research, ISB, said, "Environmental challenges do not exist in isolation -- they are deeply interconnected with questions of livelihoods, governance, equity, and economic development. As a business school, ISB sits at the intersection of these forces, and we believe the private sector has both the responsibility and the capability to be part of the solution. Through rigorous research, we seek to generate insights that help policymakers, businesses, and practitioners design strategies that are both sustainable and commercially viable."

The research featured on ISB Discover reflects ISB's commitment to addressing complex societal challenges through interdisciplinary scholarship. By bringing together expertise in public policy, economics, sustainability, technology, and management, the school continues to contribute to evidence-based discussions on India's development priorities.

Through articles, explainers, videos, podcasts, and expert commentary, ISB Discover makes cutting-edge research accessible to a wider audience and supports informed decision-making across sectors.

About the Indian School of Business (ISB)

The Indian School of Business (ISB) is India's highest-ranked business school and features in the top league of several global business school rankings. A vibrant pool of research-oriented resident faculty, robust academic partnerships, a thriving alumni network, the backing of an influential board, and the guidance of the industry's thought leadership have enabled ISB to fast emerge and consolidate itself as a premier global business school that grooms future leaders for India and the world.

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