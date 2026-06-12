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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,630; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,630; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,490

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,780 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,630, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,490. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,630 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,47,270 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,780.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,490, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,34,990 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,640.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss amid inflation concerns and potential US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,200.82 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, and was set for a weekly loss of 2.8 per cent. US gold futures for August delivery rose 2.6 per cent to $4,222.10. 
Gold fell to an over six-month low on Thursday before closing higher at $4,219.69 as US President Donald Trump called off planned military strikes on Iran and signalled an imminent peace deal. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal. 
DBS Group, Singapore's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday it will offer tokenised physical gold to retail customers as demand for the precious metal grows and the city-state pushes to become a gold trading hub. 
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $67.11 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,724.45, while palladium rose 1 per cent to $1,281.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

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