ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Product Management Programmes to Drive Excellence in Product Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: The product management role has rapidly evolved into a strategic cornerstone for businesses across industries. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report, the demand for product managers is expected to grow significantly, with an annual increase in job postings by over 20 per cent through 2025 as businesses pivot toward digital and innovation-driven models. This rise underscores the critical need for skilled professionals who can drive product vision, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. To address this burgeoning demand, ISB Executive Education, India's #1 B-School as per FT Global MBA Ranking 2024, has partnered with Emeritus to launch the 'Product Management' and 'Professional Certificate in Product Management' programmes. The two programmes are launched in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

ISB Executive Education's product management programmes are designed to equip professionals with the skills required to navigate market complexities, drive strategic initiatives, and foster innovation alongside the latest technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Generative AI. Effective product management helps in aligning product strategies with business goals, ensuring successful product launches, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As organisations continue to invest in product management, professionals equipped with advanced skills and knowledge in AI and Generative AI in product management will be essential for launching successful products, leading cross-functional teams, leveraging data-driven insights, and maintaining a competitive edge in the market.

The ISB Executive Education's Product Management programme is specifically curated for individuals transitioning into product management, mid and senior-level managers, as well as for business heads and entrepreneurs aiming to spearhead product strategies in their organisations. This 16-week online programme offers participant's comprehensive training enabling them to ideate, test, and launch products that resonate with customers, ensuring they remain ahead of the competition. With insights from ISB's globally renowned faculty and industry experts, live masterclass on AI and Generative AI, application-based case studies on top Indian startups, access to essential product management tools, cutting-edge modules on application of AI and Generative AI, and a capstone project, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end product lifecycle, positioning them to lead successful product initiatives in today's competitive landscape.

The ISB Executive Education's Professional Certificate in Product Management programme uniquely combines both technical and strategic elements, providing a 360-degree understanding of product management landscape. The programme covers everything from ideation to launch and analysis. By gaining practical skills in market-fit product development, strategic pricing, application of AI, GenAI and customer need analysis, participants will develop a robust framework for effective product management, enabling them to drive business growth and improve decision-making. This comprehensive 28-week online programme caters to mid-career professionals, aspiring product managers, business heads and entrepreneurs looking to deepen their expertise in product management. With guidance from ISB's globally renowned faculty and product managers, live masterclasses on AI and Generative AI, application-based case studies on top brands like Meta, Microsoft and more, a capstone project, cutting-edge modules on AI and Generative AI, business simulation and hands-on learning, participants will gain a holistic understanding of the product management landscape to excel in their careers. Participants will gain the prestigious ISB Executive Alumni Status after completing the programme.

Commenting on the two Product Management programmes, Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "As the pace of technological change accelerates, product manager's role in bridging innovation and customer needs is more crucial than ever. The ISB Executive Education's 'Product Management' and 'Professional Certificate in Product Management' programmes are crafted to meet current market demands and shape future product leadership. These programmes integrate advanced strategies and emerging technologies, empowering professionals to lead with vision, enhance decision-making, and maintain a competitive edge."

"Our partnership with ISB Executive Education reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact, industry-leading programmes. By collaborating with a prestigious institution, we aim to equip professionals with the skills to navigate market complexities, drive strategic initiatives, and foster innovation. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of product leaders."

The 'Product Management' programme will commence on 19 November 2024, with a fee of INR 1,50,000 plus applicable taxes. The 'Professional Certificate in Product Management' programme will begin on 30 December 2024 and can be enrolled at a fee of INR 2,49,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successfully completing the programme with a minimum 70 per cent score, the participants will be awarded a certificate by the ISB Executive Education. To know more, visit the programme pages Product Management and Professional Certificate in Product Management.

