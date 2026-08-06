PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 6: As AI has reshaped almost every aspect of doing business, especially in Digital marketing, it has created the urgency to reframe SEO approaches. It raises the demand for enhanced search visibility, pushing brands toward smarter, intent-led SEO strategies.

To understand the core shift, the iSearchSolution in-house team conducted 50+ queries across ChatGPT, Claude AI, Perplexity, and Google Gemini. The queries were targeted to understand how ChatGPT cites company names and how Gemini produces overviews. According to the team, the New SEO algorithms no longer chase rankings; they look for recognition.

Key findings of the research:

- Google's overview provides a 45- to 50-word summary of the query, smartly compiled from multiple sources.

- Technical SEO must be strong and clean. If a web page takes more than one second, one can reduce conversions by up to 7%.

- Technical SEO techniques must align with one's project goals.

- Content should be published weekly.

- Domain authority matters a lot.

-Don't mindlessly insert a keyword; it must be focused on search intent and people's queries.

As a leading SEO company in India, they focus not just on SERP positions but on building a digital network to create positive signals. They are not empowering brands for one, but for 50+ LLMs. Their AI SEO services are designed to be consistent with structural changes in information: how it appears, interacts with, and is ultimately trusted.

"I have observed the digital marketing industry reinvent itself completely four or five times. Each time, the agencies that survived were not those that found the new shortcut but those that understood the new logic and implemented it strategically. Our research confirmed that something the broader industry is now recognizing: the question has changed. We are no longer fighting for 'how do I rank? It is about 'Is my brand recognized as the right answer?' Those require fundamentally different strategies," said Deelip Kumar, Founder and CEO of iSearchSolution.

Kumar added a note of urgency for companies that have delayed addressing this shift. "Every month, a competitor earns AI citations, and you do not; their recognition signal in those systems compounds. Over time, this gap becomes harder to close, even with increased marketing spend."

The digital ecosystem is no longer a library of links; it is a cognitive interface where information becomes instant insight. Platforms like ChatGPT serve 800 million active users and handle more than 2 billion queries daily. So, content creation needs to be more focused and planned because the goal is no longer just to be found, but to be recognized as a trusted leader.

Media Contact:

info@isearchsolution.com

+91-9871312382

About iSearchSolution

Founded in 2010, iSearchSolution is a 360-degree digital marketing agency that offers AI-driven search engine solutions. The company understands that the search era has shifted from keywords to conversational queries, and has updated its services accordingly. Apart from content marketing, pay-per-click advertising also works for Answer Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, and AI SEO services.

Over the past 15 years, the agency has delivered organic growth programs for clients across the healthcare, automotive, e-commerce, and logistics sectors in India and internationally.

For more details, visit https://www.isearchsolution.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)