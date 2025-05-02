It's Spotlight Enters the DOOH Industry, Takes Over Digital Screens at CP.67 Mall, Mohali

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], May 2: It's Spotlight, a newly launched data-driven digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising startup, has officially taken over the digital screens at CP.67 Mall, Mohali's biggest lifestyle and entertainment destination. It will exclusively manage and operate the mall's complete advertising inventory, including OOH, DOOH, ATL, and BTL, transforming how brands connect with high-footfall audiences. With this move, It's Spotlight introduces a bold, data-led approach to outdoor media that blends performance, interactivity, and real-time content delivery.

With a focus on making outdoor advertising measurable, accountable, and engaging, It's Spotlight brings a fresh perspective to the space. Its smart display offers brands a more effective way to connect with audiences, enabling real-time content updates, location-based relevance, and actionable engagement via QR codes.

Virkaran Singh, Director,It's Spotlight, said, "Taking over the screens at CP67 marks a key step in redefining brand engagement in public spaces. With real-time analytics and QR tracking, we ensure full transparency and accountability, setting a new DOOH benchmark at high-footfall locations."

It's Spotlight's AI-powered digital screens will give brands a new way to reach shoppers. Passersby can interact with displays through QR codes to explore offers, learn more about featured products, or redeem experiences, bringing a new level of convenience and immediacy to outdoor advertising.

Following its CP.67 debut, It's Spotlight will roll out additional data-driven billboards across premier retail and transit hubs by Q3 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)