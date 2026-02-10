IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026 to Highlight Growth of Control-Led PE Deals in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: As India's private markets enter a more mature phase--marked by larger, professionally scaled companies, generational transitions among promoter-led businesses, and deeper pools of institutional capital--buyouts are rapidly emerging as a defining pillar of the country's private equity ecosystem. Reflecting this structural evolution, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) today is hosting the IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

Supported by Aurum Equity Partners LLP, Investec, and EY-Parthenon, the Summit is convening leading domestic and global private equity funds, general partners (GPs), limited partners (LPs), policymakers, lenders, and transaction advisors to examine how control-led investments are reshaping capital deployment, governance, and long-term value creation in India.

Over the last few years, Indian PE buyouts have moved from being an opportunistic strategy to a core component of private capital allocation. Since 2020, buyouts have ranked among the top PE-VC strategies, with $47.5 billion deployed across 174 deals, underscoring growing confidence in India's ability to support control transactions at scale. Notably, control and majority ownership transactions now account for nearly 30 per cent of total deal value, reflecting their growing share within the market.

This momentum reflects deeper structural changes across the ecosystem--greater operating maturity among GPs, increasing clarity around promoter succession, improved governance frameworks, and a growing preference among LPs for control-led strategies that enable disciplined capital allocation and operational transformation. Buyout deal value reached a peak of approximately $17 billion in 2024, up from $12 billion in 2023, signalling both market depth and institutional readiness. Momentum continued into late 2025, with buyouts leading PE-VC activity in November at $2.1 billion, representing a 37 per cent year-on-year increase.

Against this backdrop, the IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026 is designed as a focused, execution-oriented platform to examine how control capital is being deployed and scaled in the Indian context. Through panel discussions and closed-door conversations, participants are deliberating on investment strategies, governance and leadership transitions, operational value-creation playbooks, capital structuring, exit pathways, and evolving regulatory considerations. The emphasis is on real-world experience sharing--what has worked, what has not, and what is required to build resilient buyout platforms across cycles.

Commenting on the growing relevance of buyouts in India, Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said, "India's private equity market is entering a phase where the nature of capital matters as much as its availability. As companies mature and succession considerations become more pronounced, buyouts are emerging as a critical enabler of continuity, professionalisation, and long-term value creation. Control transactions allow investors to engage more deeply with management teams, strengthen governance, and drive operational transformation in a way that supports sustainable growth."

He added, "The next phase of India's buyout market will be defined not just by deal execution, but by disciplined value creation, thoughtful capital structuring, and credible exit pathways. Through the IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026, we aim to bring together experienced market participants to share practical insights and help reinforce the institutional frameworks needed to build a globally competitive buyout ecosystem in India."

Highlighting the growing role of structured financing in supporting buyout activity, Piyush Gupta, Head - Credit Markets, Investec India, said, "Buyouts and control deals have been increasingly taking a larger share of the annual private equity investments in India for last many years to now form more than half of the annual volumes. This growth has been also driven, amongst other things, by a deepening leverage finance market for Indian buyouts. As buyout activity continues to expand in India, leverage finance and private credit's role in bridging capital gaps and aligning stakeholder interests is set to become even more integral to private equity investments in India."

Commenting on India's growing relevance within global buyout strategies, Sanjay Bansal, Founder & Managing Partner, Aurum Equity Partners, said, "Buyouts in India are becoming an integral part of global private equity portfolios. Indian owners are increasingly embracing full exits, while PE Funds' focus is shifting towards long-term value creation and institutionalising businesses, cementing India's status as a key destination for large-scale control transactions. The next wave of PE in India isn't just about providing capital--it's about building world-class enterprises through strategic direction provided by highly talented leadership and mentorship and adopting the highest governance standards."

Sharing perspectives on how buyouts have evolved into a mainstream strategy, Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY, said, "In the post-COVID world, PE-backed buyouts in India have strongly emerged as a mainstream investment strategy. PE funds have built operational teams and are increasingly confident of controlling and running complex businesses across sectors in partnership with founders, promoters and professional management. The buoyant and deepening capital markets have played a good role in providing exits to buyout funds at good returns, accelerating further deployment into this investment strategy. Buyouts now account for a substantial share of PE investments by deal value and this is a leading indicator of the continued evolution of the Indian PE sector."

The Summit brings together stakeholders across capital, financing, and advisory to assess how India's buyout market is evolving and what it will take to sustain momentum over the long term. Discussions also explore the role of policy certainty, governance standards, and aligned stakeholder expectations in supporting the continued expansion of control-led investments.

As India's private markets deepen and institutional capital assumes a larger role in shaping corporate outcomes, platforms such as the IVCA Buyouts Summit 2026 serve as ecosystem enablers--aligning capital, capability, and policy through informed dialogue. By fostering experience-driven and evidence-based conversations, IVCA continues to strengthen the foundations of a robust, resilient, and globally competitive buyout market in India.

