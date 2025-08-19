IVCA Secondaries Conference 2025 to Spotlight Liquidity, Continuity, and Growth in India's Private Markets

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), India's apex industry body for alternative assets, is set to host the IVCA Secondaries Conference 2025 in Mumbai on 21st August 2025. With Blume Ventures, Foundation Private Equity, Madison India Capital, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, PwC, TPG NewQuest, and YourNest Venture Capital as partners, the conference will bring together leading limited partners (LPs), general partners (GPs), family offices, and policymakers to deliberate on the future of India's secondaries market.

The conference comes at a time when AIF commitments have reached approx Rs. 13.5 lakh crore as of March 2025, and a growing number of funds are approaching mid-to-late-stage of their fundcycle. As per UBS, globally, the secondary market reached $156 billion in transaction volume in 2024, a 35% increase over 2023 and 14% higher than the previous record of $136 billion in 2021. GP-led transactions totalled $70 billion--a 31% YoY increase--dominated by continuation funds, which accounted for over 85% of GP-led volumes.

Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said, "India's alternate capital industry is entering a new phase of maturity, and the secondary market is at an inflection point. We expect it to play a transformational role by unlocking liquidity, optimising capital, and providing continuity through secondary transactions, whether LP-led or GP-led (including continuation funds). India has an opportunity to become one of the fastest-growing secondary markets in Asia, strengthening investor confidence and accelerating how our ecosystem evolves."

Bringing a unique blend of domestic and international perspectives, the IVCA Secondaries Conference featured a line-up of leading voices from the investment space, such as Ashish Fafadia (Blume Ventures), Cheng Chee Mun (57 Stars), Divya Thakur (Morgan, Lewis & Bockius), Dominic Goh (HarbourVest), Jason Sambanju (Foundation Private Equity), Koon Kiat Poh (Axiom Asia), Kunal Shah (PW & Co LLP), Mamtesh Sugla (TPG NewQuest), Norbert Fernandes (Kenro Capital), Peter Lui (LGT Capital Partners), Rohit Agarwal (Aksia), Rohit Bhayana (Oister Global), Satish Mugulavalli (Hissa Fund), Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva (India Alternatives), Sunil Goyal (YourNest Venture Capital), Surya Chadha (Madison India Capital), Samip Barlota (Price Waterhouse & Co LLP), Swaroop Gudla (Headlands Capital), Ted Craig (Morgan, Lewis & Bockius), William Lo (Hamilton Lane) among many others.

Ashish Fafadia, Partner, Blume Ventures, said, "Secondaries have become a very important source of DPI generation for the alternatives industry as a whole, not only in India, but also globally. Of late, it has also been emerging as a very useful asset class within AIFs and alternatives as a category for Indian family offices, institutional investors, and ultra-HNIs alike. We have had the chance to raise secondaries and continuity funds for Blume over the last five years, and we look forward to sharing some of these experiences."

Jason Sambanju, Partner, CEO & Founder, Foundation Private Equity, said, "Secondaries in India has come of age. I cannot recall another point in time over the last 18 years when the quality of deal flow--in terms of both fund managers and underlying portfolios--has been as consistent and as good as now. As an Asian GP-led secondaries specialist, India remains a core market for us, and we look forward to continuing to work with IVCA to further develop this market."

"India's direct secondaries market has evolved from a niche solution into a meaningful driver of value creation. This growth is expanding liquidity, drawing greater institutional participation, and strengthening the foundations of India's private equity ecosystem. We are proud to play a role in this transformation as a trusted liquidity partner to the country's private equity and venture capital community. Over the past decade, we have delivered liquidity to more than 500 shareholders and provided exits to over 25 leading institutional investors--many of whom have returned to us for repeat solutions. These milestones underscore the rising demand for direct secondaries and point to a future where GPs have greater flexibility to optimize portfolios, recycle capital, and pursue strategic realignments," said a spokesperson for Madison India Capital.

"Secondaries, including continuation funds, are playing an instrumental role in unlocking capital and providing liquidity to investors with the flexibility for fund managers to continue to play a strategic role in unlocking the true potential of a portfolio and achieving growth from a long term perspective. For India's growing private equity sector, this means more flexibility, deepening of the market, driving sustainable growth, value realisation in the long term, etc. which is evolving the investment landscape in India," said Kunal Shah, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.

Mamtesh Sugla, Managing Director, TPG NewQuest, said, "The secondaries market has rapidly evolved into a core portfolio management tool that allows GPs to structure liquidity while also offering the flexibility of compounding trophy assets. At TPG NewQuest, we continue to deepen our commitment to this space through marquee GP-led transactions, in addition to direct secondary business. With access to the full TPG ecosystem, TPG NewQuest has created a distinct position within the Asian secondary market by partnering with experienced GPs and taking a sector-driven, asset-first approach to underwriting. Through thoughtful asset selection and collaborative engagement, we have seen how innovative GP-led solutions can unlock enduring value. The IVCA Secondaries Summit provides an important platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas and advance the continued evolution of this rapidly growing segment."

Sunil K. Goyal, Managing Director, YourNest Venture Capital, said, "YourNest's association with IVCA goes back a long way, and we genuinely appreciate the contribution made to furthering India's startup industry. By encouraging entrepreneurship and helping create policies that are founder-first, IVCA has helped put India on the global startup map. This particular event is very close to our heart: as a specialist DeepTech fund, we understand the need for patient capital and the value of longer-term investor-founder relationships. That's why we believe that secondaries in the form of continuation vehicles must be a primary focus for the industry in these volatile, uncertain times. Personally, I am very happy to be part of this landmark event, and look forward to making things better for all our founders and investors."

Through a series of insightful sessions, the IVCA Secondaries Conference will encourage collaboration and strategic thinking, enabling stakeholders to align on priorities, share best practices, and position India's secondaries market as a globally competitive ecosystem. The discussions here will help shape policy frameworks and market practices that drive growth and unlock promising opportunities for investors and fund managers alike.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA represents 460+ funds with a combined AUM of over $350 billion. Our members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)