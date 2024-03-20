iVOOMi rebrands as "iVOOMi co-powered by Intex"

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: iVOOMi, India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced its rebranding as "iVOOMi co-powered by Intex". With a purpose of going highly ambitious with much larger goals to achieve ahead, the company declared this reinvention of the brand.

With customers' growing trust and love for iVOOMi, the brand's rebranding seems only natural. As one of the marquee players in the industry, Intex has already made a phenomenally credible mark over the last 3 decades, and with its strategic tangible and intangible investments in the iVOOMi's growth so far, the rebranding is purposed to add a new wave of confidence and trust amongst iVOOMi's customers.

With iVOOMi undergoing a tremendous expansion spree in product development, innovation, retail & distribution, the rebranding sets ahead a larger road of success for the brand. Driven by the power of technology, innovation and trust the brand Intex has significantly made amongst its customers over the years, this strategic development is set to raise the bar for the brand's growth ahead.

Sunil Bansal, Co-founder & MD, of iVOOMi, stated, "We are set to launch a new range of scooters and accessories with the revived branding. The idea is to take a deep dive into consumers' choices and preferences and become an integral player to witness and contribute towards the industry's growth and evolution, by giving our customers assurance in terms of the quality and longevity of the brand in the market. We are so grateful to the Intext family for having propelled iVOOMi's scalability by leaps and bounds. Intex's strategic contribution has made iVOOMi witness a significant growth trajectory in the last 3 years. Our strong association with Intex made us deeply confident about the growth and success of the brand in the times to come."

As the brand enters this new chapter, it looks forward to a future marked by innovation, growth, and industry evolution.

Intex Technologies

Intex Technologies (India) Limited, incorporated in 1996, is one of India's most trusted and reputed brands with a strong presence in Consumer Durables, Speakers, and IT Accessories envisioned 28 years ago.

Intex's unparalleled pillars of strength - Product Excellence, Brand Equity, and Nationwide Distribution - have propelled its expansion in India and boosted its portfolio to various product verticals, including Smart TVs, Washing Machines, Air Coolers, and Speakers.

Intex delights its customers through its PAN India network of 1,000+ distributors, 50,000+ dealers, 500+ service touchpoints, and 10 warehouses. A strong proponent of the Indian government's Make-in-India initiative, Intex is among the first manufacturers in India to have fully operational state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Jammu; it is a strong proponent of the Indian government's Make-in-India initiative.

iVOOMi

iVOOMi is an Indian brand, which has been manufacturing in India. iVOOMi has been successfully established in Hong Kong, China, Thailand, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Nepal, and the Middle East. iVOOMi's mission is to make the latest technologies affordable for regular people. The landscape of technology platforms has gone through many forms of evolution, and it is essential to note that our verticals do not operate in silos. The vision to deliver products that enhance simple lifestyle experience allows our organization five clear business verticals: Telecommunications, Audio, Technology Accessories, DIY components, and Smart products. iVOOMi's main objective is to focus on the user's lifestyle enhancement first and second on combining product functions to fulfill these needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)