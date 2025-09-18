Jagadguru Kripalu Chikiysalaya Vrindavan marks 10 years of Selfless Service to the community

India PR Distribution

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18: Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya (JKC), Vrindavan, a multi-speciality hospital founded on the vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, has completed ten years of providing completely free medical care to the people of Braj, Mathura, and beyond. Since its inauguration in 2015, the hospital has provided 1.68+ million medical consultations without charging a single rupee.

Established with the mission of ensuring quality healthcare for the underserved, JKC Vrindavan was first envisioned by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, who laid its foundation stone on 20 February 2008. The hospital was inaugurated on 18 September 2015 by the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, alongside the then Union Textiles Minister, Hon. Santosh Gangwar. Shortly after, Hon. Ram Naik also visited to extend his support.

A Decade of Impact

In ten years of service, JKC Vrindavan has provided:

* Almost 400,000 individuals medical treatment

* 119,000+ naturopathy treatments

* 150,000+ homeopathy consultations

* 114,000+ physiotherapy sessions

* 29,000+ dental treatments

* 16,000+ cataract surgeries, restoring sight to thousands of poor and elderly patients

One of the most unique aspects of JKC and all Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalayas is that doctors and caregivers offer their services entirely free of cost. Their consistent message: the fulfillment they find in serving humanity.

10th Anniversary Celebrations

The 10th Anniversary was marked in September 2025 with heartfelt tributes and recognition of JKC's expanding role in healthcare. The event was graced by the Presidents of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, H.H. Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and H.H. Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji, along with prominent guests:

* Dr. Neha Gupta, Senior Consultant & Additional Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Noida

* Dr. Navin Dalal, Associate Director, Institute of Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, New Delhi

* Mrs. Pooja Katiyar, Co-Founder & Director (Marketing), Hospaccx Consulting

A special video message from Shri Maharajji was also presented, reminding staff of the values at the heart of their service.

Health Camps and Training Programs

To honor a decade of service, JKC Vrindavan conducted a series of health camps and educational initiatives, including:

* 22 August 2025: Pediatric urology surgeries by Dr. Dinesh Sarda; Pap smear camp and cancer awareness talk by Dr. Swati Sarda and Dr. Vijaya; surgeries by Dr. Swati Sarda and Dr. Lamba (Senior Consultant, General Surgery)

* 03 September 2025: Pulmonology OPD by Dr. Navin Dalal (Max Hospital, Saket)

* 07 September 2025: Public talk by Dr. Saurabh Goyal on smoking cessation and respiratory health, followed by OPD and PFT screening

* 11 September 2025: Infection Control Training by faculty from Medanta Gurgaon

* 25 September 2025 (scheduled): Vaccination Orientation & Update by GSK Pharmaceuticals, covering pneumococcal, meningococcal, influenza, hepatitis, and adult vaccination awareness, including HPV and shingles vaccines

Continuing the Mission

Over the past decade, Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya, Vrindavan, has grown into a cornerstone of healthcare in Braj. Beyond treatment, it offers patients comfort, dignity, and hope.

For more information about Jagadguru Kripalu Chikitsalaya and the wider philanthropic efforts of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat, please visit www.jkpgives.org.in

About Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat was founded by Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj for the welfare of society. It was established in 1972 (as Sadhana Bhawan Trust) and now continues to run under the leadership of the Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat Presidents, Sushri Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and Sushri Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat is a non-profit, charitable, educational, and spiritual organization, dedicated to increasing spiritual awareness and helping those in need in society as a whole. Visit www.jkp.org.in to learn more about Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat.

For more information:

Email: info@jkp.org.in

