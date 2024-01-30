JAIN Deemed-to-be University strengthens ties with ICAI to Foster Academic Collaboration

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30: In a landmark move, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) have solidified their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in the realm of commerce and accountancy education. The MoU, signed on January 22nd at 5:30 pm during the National Education Summit on Commerce and Accountancy (NES-CA) 2024 reflects a commitment to promoting common interests and fostering a robust relationship in the fields of commerce, accountancy, and finance.

Several esteemed faculties from JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) participated in The National Education Summit on Commerce and Accountancy (NES-CA) 2024, graced by an illustrious lineup of dignitaries. The event sparkled with the presence of Chief Guest Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission, New Delhi, alongside key office bearers, including CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President of ICAI, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President of ICAI, CA. Vishal Doshi, Chairman of the Board of Studies (A), and CA. Dayaniwas Sharma, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Studies (A).

The synergy of these distinguished figures added an extra layer of prestige to an already remarkable occasion.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to extend academic cooperation in specific commerce courses, including B.Com, B.Com (Hons.), M.Com, Certificate, and Diploma programs. The groundbreaking collaboration also underscores the commitment to the B.Com program integrated with CA coaching, reinforcing JAIN's dedication to shaping the future of commerce education and making it one of the best B.Com with CA colleges in Bangalore. By pooling their resources, ICAI and JAIN aim to stimulate collaborative and mutually beneficial programs for intellectual and cultural development within both institutions.

As per the MoU, ICAI will provide support in developing the syllabus for the mentioned commerce courses and offering subject-related training to the faculty at JAIN. Harnessing the resources provided by ICAI, JAIN aims to maximize the potential of its commerce department, particularly focusing on the B.Com course with CA coaching. Recognizing the significance of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, ICAI will facilitate specific training sessions for commerce courses at JAIN.

As a testament to the collaborative spirit, JAIN has the opportunity to nominate ICAI members for positions in the Academic Council or other relevant bodies. This exchange of expertise aims to enrich the governance structure of both institutions.

Guidelines for the Faculty Development Programmes (FDP) have been outlined, focusing on organizing tailored programs for JAIN's faculty with a specific emphasis on Chartered Accountancy Education and Profession. ICAI will nominate up to two experts per subject to facilitate these programs, ensuring the faculty remains at the forefront of industry knowledge and practices. Furthermore, the University/Institution will accord its necessary recognition to the Chartered Accountants Qualification as equivalent to a Post Graduate Degree for admission to Ph.D. in Management/Commerce and allied Programmes at the University/Institution.

Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its three decades of contribution to the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for learners from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Registrar at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating, "We anticipate that this partnership will enhance the curriculum and enrich the teaching-learning processes at the School of Commerce, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)."

