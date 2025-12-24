JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, Celebrates the Annual Day "JIRS Afflatus 2025"

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: Jain International Residential School (JIRS) proudly celebrated its Annual Day with AFFLATUS 2025, a vibrant showcase of talent, creativity and holistic education. The event stood as a testament to the school's continued commitment to academic excellence, co-curricular achievement and all-round student development.

Continuing its distinctive approach, AFFLATUS 2025 moved beyond the conventional annual day format to present a dynamic, carnival-style celebration. The event started with a vibrant cultural procession that celebrated India's rich and diverse heritage, showcasing regional traditions, music, and attire, and reflecting the country's unity in diversity through a graceful, student-led narrative.

The campus transformed into a hub of creativity with multiple thematic zones featuring captivating musical and theatrical performances, along with thoughtfully curated art and science exhibitions that reflected students' innovation and imagination. The event showcased a seamless blend of transformative technology and student creativity through interactive digital panels, QR-enabled brochures, and vibrant student-led initiatives. Platforms such as Yuva Bharati - Voice of JIRS, the student podcast, JAINspire, the annual magazine, and JIRS News 2025-26 came together to vividly present the highlights of the year, capturing the school's major events, achievements, and enriching activities in a dynamic and immersive manner.

The cultural segment of the celebration stood out for its contemporary yet rooted presentations, with students bringing together tradition and modern storytelling through a series of thoughtfully curated performances. A modern interpretation of Ramayana reimagined age-old values in a present-day context. At the same time, an artistic representation of 'Operation Sindoor' conveyed themes of courage, sacrifice and national pride through expressive movement and visuals.

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding student achievements across academics, sports, arts and cultural pursuits. Awards were presented to top performers, celebrating dedication, discipline and excellence. Parents and guests actively participated in the celebrations, enjoying the festive ambience filled with creativity, learning and joyful engagement.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chairman, JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) "AFFLATUS 2025 reflects our vision of nurturing confident, creative and capable individuals. Each year, we strive to provide our students with platforms that allow them to express themselves, explore their potential and grow into responsible global citizens."

AFFLATUS 2025 reaffirmed JIRS's legacy of excellence and innovation, underscoring its dedication to fostering a balanced education that seamlessly integrates academics, creativity and character-building.

About JIRS:

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new-age, and premier co-educational boarding institutions in India. JIRS offers a unique blend of curricula, including the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), CBSE, and Cambridge International, ensuring that students receive an education that is both rigorous and globally recognized. Fused with cutting-edge modern infrastructure facilities, including smart classrooms, extensive sports amenities, and a vibrant lush green campus, JIRS creates an atmosphere of creativity, innovativeness, and intellectual independence, emphasizing on the 21st century skills.

Modelled on the traditional Gurukul setting with over 700 students, JIRS provides a rich cultural environment that enhances the learning experience, preparing students to thrive in a globalized world. The school has a full-fledged sports program of over 17+ sports disciplines with qualified coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base.

To know more, please visit: https://www.jirs.ac.in/

