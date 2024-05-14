JAIN International Residential School features in Disney+ Hotstar's Great Indian Residential School Series

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14: JAIN international residential school, Bengaluru, the top residential school in India, got featured in Disney+ Hotstar's Great Indian Residential School series in Episode 4. Disney+ Hotstar is one of the topmost online video streaming platform in India which is a subsidiary of Star India Private Limited.

Being featured on a streaming giant like Disney+ Hotstar, with millions of subscribers in India, is a remarkable achievement for JIRS. This exposure places the school in front of a massive national audience, highlighting its commitment to carrying forward a 25-year-old legacy of academic excellence and its unique philosophy that blends academics, sports and entrepreneurial mind-set with a rich co-curricular program and holistic student development.

JIRS is renowned for its rigorous curricula, consisting of the CBSE, Cambridge and IBDP boards, that helps its students build intellectual curiosity and equips students for success in competitive national and international examinations. Beyond academics, the school offers a vibrant array of co-curricular activities like sports, performing arts, and creative pursuits. JIRS' nurturing environment fosters an entrepreneurial mind-set, strong value system, leadership skills, and a global perspective in its students.

The portrayal of JIRS in 'The Great Indian Residential School' has leapfrogged the school into a world of its own. The school has witnessed a strong positive response post featuring in the Great Indian Residential School Series, which has led to a significant rise in interest, inquiries and applications from prospective parents and students across India. JAIN International Residential School is currently welcoming all interested families to experience its exceptional 350 Acre campus in Bengaluru, the learning environment it creates and know more about their admissions process first-hand. JIRS is committed to nurturing the next generation of icons and looks forward to welcoming new students to its vibrant and forward thinking community as the New Academic Session commences on 8th June 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)