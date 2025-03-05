JAIN University Launches BBA in Business Analytics and Intelligence

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 5: In today's data-driven business landscape, professionals with expertise in analytics and intelligence are in high demand. Understanding this need, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Center for Management Studies (CMS), proudly announces the launch of its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (Honours / Honours with Research) in Business Analytics and Intelligence for the academic year 2025-26.

Recognized among the top colleges for business analytics in India, this program is designed to equip students with analytical and strategic decision-making skills, ensuring they stand out in the competitive business world. With business analytics courses in Bangalore evolving to meet industry demands, this new program at CMS focuses on real-world applications, data interpretation, and AI-driven business strategies.

Why Choose BBA in Business Analytics and Intelligence?

The era of big data and artificial intelligence has transformed the way organizations operate. As one of the best BBA business analytics colleges in Bangalore, CMS ensures that students gain a strong foundation in business intelligence, data visualization, and predictive analytics.

Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Director, Admissions, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), states:

"Our goal is to empower future business leaders with the ability to make data-driven decisions. The business analytics and intelligence course at CMS provides cutting-edge training, hands-on experience, and access to advanced analytical tools. With a structured BBA business analytics and intelligence syllabus, this program ensures that our students become industry-ready professionals."

As one of the top BBA business analytics colleges in India, CMS blends classroom learning with practical exposure, ensuring students acquire the right mix of technical expertise and managerial acumen. The curriculum is designed to cover BBA business analytics and intelligence subjects.

Key Features of the Program

This business analytics and intelligence course is structured to offer a seamless integration of theoretical concepts with industry applications.

- Comprehensive Curriculum - Covers data analytics, business intelligence, and AI-driven strategies, aligned with industry standards.

- Industry-Aligned Training - With business analytics courses in Bangalore rapidly growing, CMS ensures students gain experience with real-world analytics projects and case studies.

- Technology-Driven Learning - Hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning, and business intelligence software.

- Global Business Focus - Recognized among the best BBA business analytics colleges in India, CMS integrates global business trends into its curriculum.

- Dynamic Career Prospects - Prepares students for roles in digital transformation, strategic consulting, and data-driven business analysis.

Mackey Agarwal, Head, Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), emphasizes:

"Being ranked among the top BBA business analytics colleges in Bangalore, CMS ensures that students are equipped with high-demand skills that prepare them for global careers. The BBA business analytics and intelligence syllabus is designed to provide students with a strategic edge in the evolving business ecosystem."

Expansive Career Opportunities

The need for business analytics professionals is surging, making this program a game-changer for students aspiring to make an impact in corporate strategy and decision-making. Graduates from one of the best colleges for BBA business analytics in Bangalore can explore careers as:

-Data Analysts & Business Intelligence Experts

- Marketing & Consumer Analytics Specialists

- Strategy Consultants & Operations Analysts

- Financial Risk Analysts & E-Commerce Managers

With business analytics courses in Bangalore gaining popularity, graduates from CMS are highly sought after by top organizations worldwide.

Saurabh Kumar, Chief Manager, Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), shares:

"Our institution has established itself as one of the top colleges for business analytics in India. Through advanced learning models, AI-integrated coursework, and global business insights, we prepare students for dynamic career opportunities in digital transformation and analytics-led businesses."

Eligibility & Admission Process

To apply for the BBA in Business Analytics and Intelligence, candidates must meet the following criteria:

- Educational Qualification - A pass in 10+2 (Science, Commerce, or Arts) from a recognized board.

- Admission Process - Based on academic performance, written test & personal interview, and merit-based selection.

This program is recognized among the top BBA business analytics colleges in India, offering students a unique blend of theoretical and practical business analytics expertise.

Join a Legacy of Excellence at CMS

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Center for Management Studies, has earned a reputation as one of the best BBA business analytics colleges in India. With an advanced curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry collaborations, CMS is setting new benchmarks in business education.

As one of the top BBA business analytics colleges in Bangalore, CMS continues to:

- Enhance Student Employability - Bridging the gap between industry needs and academic learning.

- Foster an Innovation-Driven Culture - Encouraging students to explore data-driven business strategies.

- Provide Global Learning Exposure - Preparing students for international business opportunities.

With a well-structured BBA business analytics and intelligence syllabus, students will gain the critical skills needed to thrive in modern business environments.

Contact Information:

- Website: www.jainuniversity.ac.in

- Email: enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in

- Phone: 080 - 46501738 / 7337614222

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)