Jammu Bids Adieu to Sama-Vaya Artists; Art Retreat Concludes with an Exhibition Filled with Inspiration and Creativity

NewsVoir Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27: Skyview by Empyrean, a 22-acre premium mountain harbour that seamlessly blends premium hospitality, adventure, nature, and luxury in the Sanget-Patnitop region, successfully concluded the second edition of the Sama-Vaya art retreat that hosted eight artists and craftspeople from across India. Prominent art lovers and collectors from around the country and abroad, as well as over 80 art students from Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Jammu University, also attended the exhibition that displayed the individual and collaborative artworks of the eight participating artists - Lado Bai (Bhil art), Kritika Joshi (Phad painting), Saroj Shyam (Gond painting), Rachita Dutta, Rachna Badrakia, Neha Lavingia, Suman Gupta, and Sohan Singh Billawaria.

Ace and renowned movie and theatre personalities such as Rajit Kapur, Shernaz Patel, Anahita Uberoi and Sohrab Ardeshir graced the art event with their presence.

These artists spent four days in residence at Skyview by Empyrean to collaborate, exchange ideas, and produce masterpieces inspired by their surroundings. The artists worked individually as well as in pairs to create their impressions of Jammu, the environment, and Skyview by Empyrean. All their artworks were displayed at an exhibition held at Skyview by Empyrean on August 25, 2024.

"We at Skyview by Empyrean are so proud to have hosted the second edition of Sama-Vaya that allowed us to see the different shades of Jammu through the eyes of this very talented and observant group of artists. They enriched the exhibition by bringing their diverse and interesting perspectives from both urban as well as indigenous backgrounds. Both Anupa and Anu have elevated the standard of the art retreat this year with their expertise and keen eye for detail. We look forward to continuing our support for such enriching cultural initiatives going forward," said Owais Altaf Syed, Director of Skyview by Empyrean.

"As we wrap up the second edition of Sama-Vaya, I'm left in awe at the beauty we've been surrounded by at Skyview by Empyrean and the stunning inspirations that these eight artists have splashed across their canvases! To see these talents from across India work so well individually with their unique interpretations of their environment while also collaborating so beautifully with their partners, merging their two worlds, skills, and forms of expression, all for the love of art has been truly rewarding for me as a curator! Jammu and its cultural landscape, as seen through the eyes of these artists, will remain forever etched in my memory," said Anupa Mehta, Art Curator for Sama-Vaya.

The property is located at one of the most scenic spots of the Sanget-Patnitop region that offers unfiltered views of the majestic Pir Panjal range and only is an hour's drive from the famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple at Katra.

