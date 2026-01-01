Jaro Education Renews with Symbiosis International (Deemed University)Partnership Backed by Strong Business Performance

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1: Jaro Education has renewed its exclusive partnership with the Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning (SSODL), part of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), for another five years. The collaboration, which began in February 2023, has generated approximately ₹450 crore in Gross Fee Value over the last three years and stands among Jaro's top three institutional partnerships, reflecting its leadership in enabling recognised online degree programmes at scale.

Jaro currently works with over 36 leading Indian and global institutions and has supported more than 3.5 lakh learners across 268 plus programmes. The renewal further strengthens Jaro's position in the online degree segment and underscores its focus on building scaled, long-term academic partnerships.

Jaro Education, a public listed and one of India's leading edtech companies, supports universities across the full programme lifecycle, including admissions, learner outreach, and delivery enablement, across online and hybrid formats. Its asset-light, technology-enabled model has enabled consistent scale while maintaining institutional standards and learner outcomes.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is among India's most recognised multidisciplinary universities, with a strong national footprint and programmes spanning management, technology, economics, data science, and media studies.

Under the renewed agreement, Jaro Education will continue to provide admissions-related services for SSODL's undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including MBA, BBA, BCA, MSc (Computer Applications), MSc (Data Science), BSc (Economics) Honours, MSc (Economics), MA (Mass Communication), along with newly added programmes such as MSc (Applied Statistics) and MA (International Studies).

Strategic Significance

* Improves multi-year revenue visibility

* Enhances scalability and operating leverage

* Deepens presence in the degree-led higher education segment

* Reinforces focus on long-term, high-quality institutional partnerships

Commenting on the renewal, Mr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Chairman and Managing Director of Jaro Education, said: "This partnership reflects how we approach education at Jaro. Our role is not limited to enabling online delivery, but to help strong academic institutions scale responsibly without losing academic intent. Symbiosis brings deep academic credibility and a national reputation built over decades. By taking ownership of the systems around the classroom, from admissions to learner support, we ensure that this academic strength reaches learners at scale in a structured, credible, and outcome-driven manner."

