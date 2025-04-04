Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME for Upcoming IPO

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 4: Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited engaged in the business of trading of FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Groceries, GMCD (General Merchandise, Consumer Durables), Fruits & Vegetables, Garments & Footwear, Toys, Gift Articles and other House Hold items, through their various outlets across Gujarat has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME platform. The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) will consist of up to 23,84,600 equity shares.

The Objective of the IPO:

1) To Purchase of existing store of the company located at Nana Chiloda, Ahmedabad ("Acquisition of Identified Store")

2) To Purchase of fit-outs for Three (3) new stores

3) To meet the company's working capital requirements

4) General Corporate purposes

Financial Performance

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited reported revenue of Rs3338.68 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs 316.08 Lakhs, and PAT of Rs 154.89Lakhs.

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited

Jay Ambe Supermarkets Private Limited (JASPL ) was incorporated on November 23, 2020, and converted into the public limited on 25th February, 2025 having its registered office at Kudasan, Gandhinagar , Gujarat, India. The company is engaged in the business of trading of of FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) ,Groceries, GMCD (General Merchandise, Consumer Durables), Fruits & Vegetables, Garments & Footwear , Toys, Gift Articles and other House Hold items, through their 15 outlets across Gujarat. The Company is carrying on its business through retail marts via franchise model as well.

CITY SQUARE MART, a brand under our company Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited, began its journey in August 2018 with its first store in Kudasan, Gandhinagar. In the initial six years itself, the company expanded to 15 stores across Gujarat, establishing itself as a fast-growing retail chain in the region. Under the leadership of Mr. Jignesh Patel, who has over 19 years of national as well as international experience in the multi-brand retail business, CITY SQUARE MART has grown rapidly with a current footprint of Over 93,000 square feet of retail space and 15 stores in Gujarat.

The company is committed to promote the supermarket trend with the objective of enhancing the retail shopping experience for all customer segments. By delivering best-in-class service, a broad product range, and fair prices, the company not only seeks to improve living standards but also emphasizes the importance of customer satisfaction over mere profit.

The Book Running lead Manager for the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

