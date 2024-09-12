Jaypore and Krishna Mehta Collaborate for an Exquisite Showcase of Tradition and Craftsmanship at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Jaypore, India's leading curator of handmade and artisanal products, from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., has partnered with acclaimed designer Krishna Mehta to unveil an exclusive collection that celebrates India's rich cultural heritage while adding a fresh and modern twist. The collection was launched at Jaypore's store at Phoenix Palladium, creating an evening filled with craft and conversations. The event was not just a fashion showcase, but an immersive experience into India's cultural history, witnessed by an audience that included special guest of honour, the iconic folk-pop singer and actress Ila Arun, whose presence added gravitas to the occasion. The evening was hosted by the talented actress and model Suchitra Pillai, who effortlessly guided the event's narrative while engaging the audience with the deeper meaning behind the collection.

Master artisan Kundan Singh Bisht's live demonstration added a layer of artistry to the evening, showcasing the timeless craft of hand block printing. His deft hands transformed raw fabric into intricate designs, mirroring the painstaking detail featured throughout the collection. Guests were treated to an intimate glimpse of the craftsmanship behind the collaboration, elevating their appreciation of the pieces' authentic, handcrafted essence.

Radhika Chhabra, Creative Head, Jaypore expressed her excitement, "At Jaypore, we have always believed in the power of storytelling through crafts. This collection with Krishna Mehta is a true reflection of our mission to bring India's rich artisanal legacy to the forefront. It is not just fashion; it is a statement of pride in our roots and a celebration of the incredible skill and artistry that define our culture."

Speaking about the collaboration, designer Krishna Mehta added, "This collection is a tribute to India's incredible textile heritage. I have always been fascinated by the Indian textiles, crafts, and techniques that our artisans employ. With Jaypore, I found a partner who shares my vision of blending tradition with modernity, creating a collection that is timeless yet relevant for today's fashion-conscious consumers."

This women's only collection features elegant kurtas, pants, and dupattas. Each piece is designed to embody effortless grace, using a palette of earthy tones, vibrant accents, and contemporary motifs that evoke India's textile heritage. The collection combines luxurious fabrics like Chanderi silk with intricate block prints and hand embroidery, offering a modern take on traditional craftsmanship. Designed for the modern woman, these pieces are versatile yet unique, seamlessly transitioning from day to evening wear while staying rooted in Indian artisanal traditions.

This collaboration blends Jaypore's commitment to preserving and promoting traditional crafts with Krishna Mehta's distinctive flair for reimagining classic Indian textiles and crafts. The collection tells the story of India's skilled artisans, whose age-old techniques have been passed down through generations. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to offer a contemporary silhouette while paying homage to the country's cultural roots.

You can check out the new collection at 27 Jaypore stores pan-India and online at www.jaypore.com/c/krishna-mehta-x-jaypore.

Jaypore is one of India's leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewellery, and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional products. Jaypore as a brand is committed to designing, sourcing, and retailing authentic Indian products suited for a modern lifestyle. The brand hosts more than 30 crafts and curates them on its beautiful website www.jaypore.com along with 26 stores pan India.

In a very short time, Jaypore has become a well-respected brand in the artisan community for not only hosting authentic crafts but also taking them to a larger audience.

Apart from its own brand, Jaypore aggregates other artisan-based brands on its portal. Jaypore ships worldwide and has a global audience. At the heart of everything Jaypore does is the commitment to offering authentic products that elevate everyday life.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group.







The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane.





